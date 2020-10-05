Need to Know, Need to Go – October 5 to 11

By: Meera Eragoda, Arts & Culture Editor

SFU Writer-in-Residence Launch | October 8, 7 to 8 p.m. | Free with registration

The SFU English department is hosting a launch and reading for new Writer-in-Residence Juliane Okot Bitek. The event will feature a reading from Okot Bitek who will be in conversation with Canisia Lubrin, an award-winning writer, critic, editor, and teacher. The event will also be moderated by SFU professor Dr. David Chariandy, also an award-winning author, as well as teacher of contemporary literature and creative writing. Participants can register by emailing englcmns@sfu.ca.

A Photographic Tour of Post-War New Westminster | October 8, 6 to 7 p.m. | Free with registration

Hosted by New Westminster Museum and Archives, registrar Allan Blair will be sharing his favourite of the 20,000 photos he has digitized over the past 23 years with participants of the event. The event will feature post-war photos taken by Croton Studio which once was the City of New Westminster’s official photographer. Participants can register by emailing museum@newwestcity.ca.

Vancouver Fringe Festival | October 1 to 10 | Performance Works theatre on Granville Island | Tickets: $15 per event and one-time $7 membership fee

Vancouver Fringe Festival is a festival dedicated to reducing barriers and being open to everyone. This year’s festival is running on staggered dates. This second stage is running small, physically-distanced performances like One Man Pride and Prejudice. A one-time membership fee of $7 is required but will be valid for all events for the duration of the festival. Tickets need to be purchased separately from the membership fee.

Amy Lam: Make-Believe Bathroom | On until December 3 | Free

SFU Galleries is hosting this online, interactive exhibit by artist, Amy Lam. The exhibit aims to explore public bathrooms as both a public and private space, and examine the exclusions that have occurred in these spaces. The bathroom featured in this exhibit is modeled off one located close to the SFU Gallery in Burnaby.