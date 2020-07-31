A Day in my Life: Remote Co-op Student

Written by Kitty Cheung, Peak Associate
8:16 AM
- Wake up to sound of CNN news blasts on coronavirus — thank you, family
- Resent choice to move back home for the summer
- But . . . where else could you have gone?
8:30 AM
- Snooze alarm
8:35 AM
- Snooze alarm
8:40 AM
- SNOOZE. ALARM.
8:52 AM
- Breakfast: I B U P R O F E N (1)
9:00 AM
- Morning Zoom meeting! Create ambient noise for call via family argument outside bedroom door 🙂
9:34 AM
- Accept the intrusive micromanagement from your mother that you think you deserve
- Resist urge to look up Avatar: The Last Airbender memes
11:57 AM
- Open Zoom session for 12 p.m. staff meeting
- Feel good about your punctuality!
- Realize you need to download the newest version of Zoom, making you five minutes late
1:03 PM
- Lunch: H E A R T Y C U P R A M E N (1)
1:14 PM
- Resume meeting; forget to mute yourself.
1:15 PM
- Receive Slack message from boss: “just looping you in . . . the sound of your noodle slurping is disturbing”
3:41 PM
- Early Dinner: H U M I L I A T I O N (and reheated leftovers)
- Browse Avatar: The Last Airbender memes on Reddit
- Make catty, passive-aggressive comments to your gamer sister
- What you SAY: something polite about “lowering noise levels”
- What you MEAN: “Self-isolation but for your voice. shut up”
- For how many sedentary hours have I stared into darkness? Who will I become?
- Think fondly about DIY craft and fashion YouTubers from your missing youth
5:00 PM
- Work day done! Digital burnout just beginning 🙂
- Maybe other things happened after this
- But they are not important
Law of capitalist hamster wheel: your work day is the only day in the life that matters.