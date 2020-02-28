The Week Ahead in SFU Sports: March 2–8

SFU Hockey looks to hang on to second place in their final week of regular season play.

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

It’s an exciting week for SFU Sports as the men’s basketball team takes part in the GNAC Basketball Championships. Meanwhile, the hockey team concludes its regular season with a Vancouver Island road trip, and the women’s wrestling team takes part in the National College Championships. The first home games of the season for the softball team will also take place, providing some live action for Clan fans on Burnaby Mountain.

Softball:

The SFU Softball team will play its first home games of the 2020 GNAC season this weekend at Beedie Field against Montana State University Billings. The first set of back-to-back doubleheaders will start at 1 p.m. on March 7 and the second set of games will be played on March 8 starting at 12 p.m.

Men’s Basketball:

A long season of hard work and success for the men’s basketball team will culminate in a trip to the GNAC Men’s Basketball Championships in Seattle, Washington this week. While their opponent hasn’t been determined yet, the team will play its first game on March 5. The tournament is single-elimination format, so the Clan will need a win on March 5 to continue their quest for the title.

Women’s Golf:

The women’s golf team is headed to Hayward, California this week for the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout on March 2 and 3.

Women’s Wrestling:

A long flight to Adrian, Michigan is in store for the women’s wrestling team this week as they look to continue their successful season at the National College Championships on March 5 and 6.

Hockey:

It’s a huge week for the SFU Hockey team as they travel to Vancouver Island to play the last two games of their regular season schedule. Home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs is on the line as the team looks to hang on to its second place position in the league standings. After taking on the last place University of Victoria Vikes on March 6 at 7:30 p.m., the team will head to Nanaimo for a showdown on March 7 at 8 p.m. with the team they will face in the first round of the playoffs, the Vancouver Island University Mariners.