Enrolment dates: Exposed

Written by: Trevor Roberts, Peak Associate

It’s that time of year again. After weeks of uneasy waiting, the students of SFU finally receive their enrolment dates.

While often dismissed as inconsequential, a person’s enrolment date is often the difference between them spending ridiculous amounts of time and money on something they hate and them spending ridiculous amounts of time and money on something they strongly dislike.

Yet, the university’s explanation of using things like GPA, units completed, and scholarships to calculate these dates has kept the truth about how these dates are allocated hidden from students for years. It is time to expose the enrolment process.