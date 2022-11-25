Hidden Gems: Second-hand clothing stores

By: Nercya Kalino, Staff Writer

There’s something about thrift stores that takes you out of your own mind and into an enthralling experience of hunting down unique gems. Thrifting is like rummaging through someone’s old wardrobe to put together your eclectic style. With winter in full swing, here are some great spots for building a unique wardrobe and stumbling upon perfect holiday gifts, all the while supporting important causes and fast fashion alternatives.

Front & Company

Location: 3772 Main St., Vancouver

Hours: Monday–Wednesday 11a.m.–6:00p.m., Thursday–Sunday 11a.m.–6:30p.m.



Front & Company is a contemporary consignment store. With this store’s modern, minimalist design, it doesn’t feel like being in a second-hand store, especially if you are used to vintage thrift stores like I am. The store does a great job at upscaling second-hand, mostly brand-name items, ranging from pants, sweaters, shoes, bags, and jackets. The prices of winter items are similar in price to buying new items, but in terms of style and reducing demand for fast fashion, it’s a great alternative shopping experience.

My Sister’s Closet

Location: 1830 Commercial Dr and 3958 Main St, Vancouver

Hours: Monday–Sunday 11:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

One of the things I love about this store is that it’s a social enterprise created by the Battered Women’s Support Services. This means their profits help “fund violence prevention and intervention services.” It also “stands behind zero waste, eco fashion, and the thrift movement,” which makes it a great choice. Their items range from artisan, vintage, and designer, including pants, dresses, and tops. This is a great store to support, especially when you are looking to make a big purchase like a winter item.

Wildlife Thrift Store

Location: 1295 Granville St, Vancouver

Hours: Monday–Sunday 10:00 a.m.– 8:00p.m.

This store works with charities that advocate for mental health, such as Coast Mental Health and The Gathering Place. You’ll be sure to find yourself excited over the large, colorful space and eclectic selection. There are so many clothes to look through that it’s hard not to find something that suits your taste.