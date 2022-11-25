What type of soup are you?

Answer these six questions to uncover your soup-er identity

By: Olivia Visser, Opinions Editor

Fall is upon us. We’re reminded of the changing seasons every time we step into the crisp autumn air on Burnaby Mountain. Nothing goes better with the season than warmth — warm jackets, warm drinks, warm food. I’m talking about soup.

Have you ever noticed that soup is such a perfect representation of humankind? The sheer variety of flavour and texture is astounding. Savoury or sweet, noodle or stew — there are endless ways to be soup. Trust me, you could stand to be more soup-erb. And, being the soup connoisseur I clearly am, I’ve compiled a groundbreaking six-question quiz that will uncover your secret “soup style.”

Question 1

What’s your favourite thing about soup?

It’s so low maintenance! You can whip a soup together with little care, and use it to meal prep for the upcoming week. It’s delicious . There are so many creative and innovative ways to make a delectable soup. It’s nostalgic. Always reminds me of childhood lunches. It’s okay.

Question 2

Pick a non-soup dish (I know, I’m sorry).

Spaghetti. Nostalgic and easy to make, I respect it! Filet mignon. Ooooooh, how fancy. Homemade mac n’ cheese. Ah, so comforting, what a classic! Clams. You sinner.

Question 3

What’s your favourite thing about university?

It’s a lot easier than I expected, course-wise! Lots of room to procrastinate. There’s so many prestigious awards to win and clubs to join. I just like meeting awesome new people. Nothing.

Question 4

If you were to give yourself from five years ago advice — what would you say?

Learn to slow down and enjoy things! There’s always room for improvement, and always new things to learn. Don’t forget about your past and the people who made you who you are today. I don’t know you.

Question 5

How would your friends describe you, in 3 words or less?

Easygoing. Showy. Wholesome. Terrible.

Question 6

What do you picture your future looking like?

Honestly, I’m not too concerned as long a s I’m happy. I hope to excel at something important. I want to be close with my loved ones. I don’t know.

If you got mostly A’s

Congrats! You’re tomato soup. Nothing special, but well-loved nonetheless. You enjoy routine and simplicity, and you’ll be happiest in life sticking to your gut.

If you got mostly B’s

You’re French onion soup! Everyone loves you as well, but you can be a bit pretentious at times. Such is the life of a classy soup like yourself.

If you got mostly C’s

You didn’t think I’d leave chicken noodle soup out, did you? Pat yourself on the back and take pride in knowing you’re everyone’s favourite comfort soup. Your gentle demeanor makes you a go-to in times of trouble.

If you got mostly D’s

…You’re clam chowder. Not many people’s first choice. Few people enjoy the thought of seafood soup (and I’m sure fewer people like the thought of being it). BUT there’s certainly people out there for you — those with a distinguished palette.