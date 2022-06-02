The government of Canada invests $15.2 million in clean technology

The investment was made to support the agriculture industry through the Agricultural Clean Technology program

By: Karissa Ketter, News Editor

The government of Canada invested $15.2 million into the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) program. The minister of agriculture and agri-food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, made the announcement on May 24, 2022.

The ACT press release notes the investment will support farmers in adopting clean technology in 47 projects across Canada. Their goal is to use new technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The press release reads, “Farmers have long been responsible stewards of their land and their actions are key to reaching Canada’s climate targets.”

Taleeb Noormohamed, Vancouver Granville’s member of parliament said in the press release, “Taking immediate action against climate change is key to exceeding Canada’s 2030 emission reductions target and setting the foundation for a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

The government of BC reports greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by updating livestock and manure management, soil carbon sequestration, and energy conservation.

Carbon sequestration — when agriculture ecosystems draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the soil — can be achieved by reducing tillage, increasing crop cover, and implementing rotational livestock grazing.

The government anticipates the ACT program will reduce current pollution levels “by up to two megatons as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.”

The press release writes the investment will support farmers with “grants of at least $50,000 for 50% of the cost of grain dryers or barn heating systems.”

Alongside supporting farmers, the government will use ACT to fund research to support clean technology innovation, research, and development. They are seeking to expand markets of green energy, green efficiency, precision agriculture, and bioeconomy.

Bibeau said in the press release, “The fight against climate change aims to not only reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, but also to help producers innovate and adopt more sustainable agricultural practices.”