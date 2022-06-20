Student discounts to artsy things around Metro Vancouver

By: Roshi Chadha, SFU Student

Summer is the time of the year when students make room in their schedules to have fun and explore new interests. If you are a student wanting to explore more of the city’s art and culture scene while staying within your budget, you are at the right place.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra TD All Access Pass

Who can afford to go to see the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) live on a student budget? With tickets normally ranging from $25–97, getting a decent seat can be an extravagant outing. To encourage more young people to attend the symphony, TD and VSO offer a program called TD All Access Pass, which gives students discounted tickets to VSO Regular Series concerts. TD All-Access Pass tickets are available two weeks before the performance dates for students to purchase two tickets at $20 each. To get approved for this pass, you need to be a full-time student or below the age of 35 and fill out a registration form which will be processed within 72 hours. For people who prefer to enjoy concerts in bigger groups, the VSO offers 15% off their adult price tickets for students with a group of 10 or more.

Bard on the Beach

If you are someone interested in live theatre and the tales of Shakespeare, this is the place for you to visit this summer. This year’s 33rd season is running from June 8–September 24 with different plays featured at different weeks. Their programming this year includes A MidSummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet, and Harlem Duet. I had the opportunity to go and watch Romeo and Juliet with my friends and I still remember the live performance. I want to visit again with my friends as there are student group bookings which you can access after submitting an application form. There needs to be a minimum of 10 people in the group in order to apply the 15% discount, making tickets $23 each. Tickets at regular price range from $27–$80 so this is a bargain! Enjoy live theatre under Bard’s iconic tents with your friends!

Vancouver Art Gallery

This is an amazing place to check off your list if you are interested in multiple floors of art exhibits! The Vancouver Art Gallery is considered “one of North America’s most respected and innovative visual arts institutions.” They offer $6 off on their ticket prices for students, making your ticket $18 rather than the regular adult price of $24. Don’t forget to bring your student ID on the day of your visit in order for them to confirm your student status. Of course, if you want to plan ahead and go on a Tuesday after 5:00 p.m., you can enter the gallery by donation. I’ve heard so much about this place but haven’t had the chance to visit yet. I’m hoping to catch installations such as The Imitation Game: Visual Culture in the Age of Artificial Intelligence or Kids Take Over and check these off my summer bucket list. With interchanging exhibits throughout the year, these are discounts to use again and again.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Are you someone who loves to take pleasant nature walks while enjoying the smell of fresh flowers and exploring cultural artifacts? If yes, this is a place for you. The garden is open Wednesday to Sunday 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. with special student tickets costing only $12 in comparison to regular $16. To get this student discount, you just need to flash your student ID card! What makes me excited to visit this place is that it’s a culturally significant garden that hosts many events and educational exhibitions such as Intangible Thread – Part 2, an exhibition that involve 19 artworks that present “new possibilities and connection between two different cultures and two different regions.”