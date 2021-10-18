Proof of vaccination now required for self-declaration

Alternative options for those not wanting to upload digital proof will also be available

By: Tamanna T., Staff Writer

On October 7, 2021, SFU vice-president academic and provost Catherine Dauvergne announced in an email mandatory proof of vaccination and declaration of status. The email was sent to faculty, staff, and students. This announcement was made in support of the BC government announcing mandatory vaccination for public service employees. The email did not specify when upload of proof is required.

Through this process, SFU hopes to gain more accurate information about the community’s vaccination rate to take the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s safety. Dauvergne stated different options will be available to accommodate those who do not feel comfortable providing proof of vaccination through digital means.

According to Dauvergne, this mandatory process is to “reach individuals who are not fully vaccinated and support them to get vaccinated.”

Dauvergne said information from the vaccination declarations will allow the school to determine whether to make vaccinations compulsory for all faculty and staff.

Vaccine pop-up clinics have been in place since August 27. To increase accessibility, SFU partnered with Fraser Health to provide first or second doses to domestic and international students. Students living in SFU residences were required to verify their vaccination status.

SFU’s Return-to-Campus page provides important information regarding the COVID-19 safety measures, which include vaccination pop-up clinics, mandatory mask mandate, and safe practices to prevent COVID-19. In order to participate in non-essential activities like businesses and events at SFU, the BC vaccine card is required as proof of vaccination, according to the rules set out by the provincial health authority.

The Safety Plan on SFU’s website offers details about the university’s “layers of protection” against the pandemic such as ventilation upgrades and enhanced cleaning for “high-touch” places on campuses.

At the time of writing, 79% of all BC residents are at least partially vaccinated and 73% of the people in BC are fully vaccinated.