SFU opens pop-up vaccine clinics

By: Nancy La, News Editor

Following BC’s new health mandates for COVID-19, SFU will be hosting popup vaccine clinics on the Burnaby and Surrey campuses starting August 27. Students on the Vancouver campus are encouraged to book appointments with Vancouver Coastal Health online.

Locations for these popup clinics include Burnaby’s Convocation Mall and Surrey’s Sustainable Energy Engineering building and will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SFU’s partnership with Fraser Health will provide vaccines for both international and domestic students on campus. The clinics will also provide COVID-19 immunization for anyone over the age of 12 with their first or second shot. These clinics are walk-ins and do not require prior booking.

SFU president Joy Johnson announced the opening of vaccine clinics in an email addressed to students, staff, and faculty on August 24. The email also announced a mask mandate in all indoor areas of SFU’s campuses, and the implementation of BC Vaccine Cards at SFU starting on September 13.

Students will be required to show proof of vaccination to live in campus residence, “participate in varsity and intramural sports, use gyms or recreation facilities, attend student clubs, sports, theatre, performances” and other events. Those living in residence must already have their first dose of the vaccine by September 7.

Students are not required to be vaccinated to attend classes on campus, according to provincial health guidelines for post-secondary studies. For students in health science programs, full immunization is required to participate in clinical placements and practicums.

Proof of vaccination, such as the BC Vaccine Card, will be required to access certain events and services in the province. By September 13, BC residents must be vaccinated with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and by October 24, they must be fully vaccinated with two doses.

“We are so pleased with the steps that our provincial health officer announced,” Johnson said in a CBC’s On the Coast podcast.

SFU will also implement self-disclosure of vaccine status for staff, students, and faculty. This is to be followed by regular rapid testing for those who are not vaccinated, or choose not to disclose their vaccination status.

At the time of writing, approximately 75% of all people in BC are vaccinated with at least one dose, and 68% of all people in BC are fully vaccinated.