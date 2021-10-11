Need to Know, Need to Go: October 12–17

By: Zarena Zaidi, SFU Student

Virtual Tour of Uninvited | Oct. 12, 12:30 p.m. | FREE | Online

McMichael Canadian Art Collection is holding a virtual tour of Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment, which showcases over 200 mixed media pieces. This event aims to raise awareness and appreciation for women of all backgrounds who led modern art movements across Canada. The tour will celebrate and provide commentary on the works of these revolutionary artists. Registration is required through Eventbrite.

Here For Life | Oct. 15, 5:00 p.m. | FREE with registration | SFU Goldcorp

SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs, in collaboration with Reel Causes, is hosting a free screening of Here For Life, an award-winning feature film created by cultural activists and artists Adrian Jackson and Andrea Luka Zimmerman. Here for Life first premiered in 2019, achieving great feats in the attempt to blur reality from performance. The film sheds light on the peculiar lives of 10 Londoners and a dog navigating the sociopolitical climate of their time. Registration for the event is available on SFU Woodward’s website.

Open Studio | Oct. 16, 1:00 p.m. | FREE | Contemporary Art Gallery

Vancouver’s Contemporary Art Gallery is holding its first Open Studio session this fall with special guest Michelle Sound, a Cree and Métis artist, and an SFU alum. Sound creates unique pieces which aim to blend traditional and contemporary art techniques. She will be guiding participants through an exploration of mark-making, tape resist, and watercolour inspired by the zigzag paintings of Anishinaabe artist Charlene Vickers. Registration for the event can be accessed through Eventbrite.