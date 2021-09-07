Five locally-made desserts to help you battle the first week scaries

By: Victoria Lopatka, Staff Writer

Welcome back to SFU! And a not-so-welcome back to grey concrete architecture, the rainy season, and Canvas deadlines that give you heart palpitations. Maybe you’re feeling nervous about transitioning back to in-person classes or worried about your ability to keep up in live lectures — regardless, I think you deserve to treat yourself! Here are five local desserts to help you de-stress and indulge a little.

1: Fresh mango cake from Michele Cake Shop

If you’re a fan of light and fluffy desserts, I recommend the fresh mango cake from Michele Cake Shop. I buy myself a slice for any occasion or accomplishment: good grades? Mango cake. Bad mental health day? Mango cake. Trying to impress someone? They’ll definitely appreciate some mango cake. The fruit tastes fresh and has a soft texture — no frozen or unripe mangos here! Michele Cake Shop also delivers to Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and West Vancouver through an online store.

2: Gulab jamun from All India Sweets & Restaurant

The gulab jamun from All India Sweets & Restaurant is the dessert version of a great hug: soft, warm, and sweet-smelling. Gulab jamun are small fried dough balls soaked in sweet syrup with hints of cardamom and rose — best served warm. After a day of navigating SFU’s concrete kingdom, grab a warm blanket, a tub of gulab jamun, a good book, and have yourself a relaxing evening. If you’re looking to enjoy gulab jamun without leaving the comfort of your home, All India Sweets & Restaurant can be found on DoorDash.

3: Chocolate decadence cake from Trafiq Café and Bakery

Chocolate lovers, prepare yourselves for a major food-gasm. A slice of this cake combines devil’s food cake, chocolate mousse, and chocolate ganache. If you want to snag this bad boy, visit Trafiq early in the day, as they sell out really quickly. Alternatively, the café has an online store where you can purchase whole cakes, slices of cakes, cookies, tarts, and other pastries.

4: Ice cream sundae from Glenburn Soda Fountain

I discovered Glenburn in my freshman year on a particularly depressing rainy day. The neon signs of the confectionary shone brightly through the downpour, and I felt drawn to them. This family-owned shop is a blast from the past, with vintage décor and old-timey products lining the shelves. Step inside and order yourself a big ice cream sundae. You can combine any of their available flavours and toppings to satisfy your innermost ice cream-related desires. Glenburn is currently takeout and delivery only, but hopefully they’ll be open for dine-in again once it’s safe, to give students a cheerful break from studying.

5: Belgian dark chocolate fondue from ARC Restaurant

After over a year of solely ordering takeout, I decided to visit ARC, drawn by a yummy-looking menu of cocktails and bites. What I remember most from my visit, though, was the dessert: Belgian dark chocolate fondue. This decadent dish comes with banana bread, donuts, strawberries, pineapple, banana slices, and coconut macaroons. The portion was big enough to feed three.