Need to Know, Need to Go: March 15–21

By: Gurleen Aujla, SFU Student

Visual Art Forum: Ursula Johnson | March 16, 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. | FREE | Online

Audain Visual Artist in Residence and the SFU School for the Contemporary Arts present a free, virtual artist talk featuring Ursula Johnson. Johnson is a Mi’kmaq artist from the Eskasoni First Nation in Nova Scotia. Focusing much of her work on performance and installation art, she dives deep into issues such as identity, history, colonialism, and traditions. Johnson characterizes her art as “changing mediums based on who I am talking to and what conversation I am trying to have.” Registration is required through Eventbrite.

Lunch Poems: Meredith Quartermain & Steffi Tad-y | March 17, 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. | FREE | Online

Lunch Poems is a monthly opportunity to celebrate and engage with poetry in a relaxed environment. This month’s event will feature Vancouver-based poets Meredith Quartermain and Steffi Tad-y. Quartermain has recently released her fourth poetry book, Lullabies in the Real World, which focuses on the history of colonialism and literature. Tad-y, of Filipino descent, released her first poetry chapbook in 2019, titled I Didn’t Want to Be Read, I Wanted to Be Believed In. All students are welcome to attend. Registration is required through Eventbrite.

Current Exhibitions at Place des Arts | Open until March 18 | FREE by appointment | Place des Arts

Place des Arts’ three current exhibitions feature a range of artists and mediums. The Coquitlam Heritage Society’s exhibition Capturing Moments: Chronicling Our Lives showcases artists in our community documenting important moments in history, including the current pandemic; Rick Herdman’s Into the Woods: BC Nature in Woodcut presents a series of unique woodcuts inspired by the nature around us; and Laura Clark’s photography and sculptures in Remnants speak to “everyday moments that may go unnoticed by others.” Each exhibit explores the vulnerability, fragility, and mortality of the world we live in. Visits to Place des Arts must be pre-booked by calling 604-664-1636 ext. 0.

The Lyre: New Normal – Open Call for Submissions | Deadline is March 21

The Lyre magazine is a student-run literary periodical affiliated with the SFU’s department of world languages and literatures. The Lyre accepts creative works from all SFU students in a variety of mediums, including short stories, essays, and photography regardless of academic discipline. Their twelfth edition, titled New Normal, will reflect on the past year’s struggles and fears along with some of the bright spots. Artists are encouraged to delve into themes such as “isolation, community, reflection, perseverance, tenderness, and connection.” Final submissions are due March 21. Submission criteria and general information can be found on The Lyre’s website.