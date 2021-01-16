Need to Know, Need to Go: January 18 to 24

By: Sara Wong, Arts & Culture Editor

Artist in Residence: Dory Xu | Our Town Cafe | 8 a.m.–8 p.m. everyday until mid-Feb. | Free

Located in Mount Pleasant, Our Town Cafe is a coffee shop that’s also home to a vegetarian pop-up restaurant, Plant Me, as well as community arts programs. Their current resident artist is creator of #pantonechallenge2020, Dory Xu, also known as @bigbluetang on social media. In an Our Town Cafe Instagram post, Xu describes herself as “an artist with a love for gouache paint and an uncanny resemblance to Nemo’s friend.” Her work is free to view at the café and is available for purchase.

Hot Chocolate Vancouver | Across Metro Vancouver | Jan. 16– Feb. 14 | Times based on individual store hours | Drink prices vary

Looking for something to sweeten your day during the gloomy winter months? Consider visiting a local bakery or café and trying a Hot Chocolate Vancouver offering. Participating vendors are spread out around the Lower Mainland, each creating a unique selection of specialty hot chocolates. One of the most interesting flavours in this year’s lineup is the Thai milk tea white hot chocolate at Beaucoup Bakery. All of the drinkshot chocolates featured this year are available for takeout. Some vendors are even putting together DIY kits so you can enjoy their creations at home.

Introducing 221A’s 2021 Fellows | Zoom | Jan. 22, 10–11:30 a.m. | Free with registration

221A, the East Vancouver art gallery turned research facility, is welcoming its 2021 research fellows: artist Christina Battle, curator Zasha Colah, and non-profit organization DOMA. Over a Zoom event, each fellow will be sharing their research projects and the methodologies behind them. Battle, Colah, and DOMA have varying interests, but they all focus on what 221A’s website describes as “progressive initiatives that realign our relationships to land and territory.” To attend the event, you must register with your full name and email address.