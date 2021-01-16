SFU announces plans for Summer 2021 semester

Written by: Michelle Young, News Editor

On January 12, SFU’s Vice-President, Academic and Provost Catherine Dauvergne announced via email that Summer 2021 courses will be primarily remote. Dauvergne explained that this is because “it is not possible for anyone to predict the exact course the pandemic will take” and that SFU will only “consider in-person teaching under certain conditions.”

Similar to the Spring 2021 semester, these conditions include “experiential courses or components of courses such as studios, labs, and seminars, where learning outcomes are substantially compromised by remote delivery” and certain core courses. Furthermore, in-person instruction is being considered for sections of labs and seminars at the graduate level. If courses transition onto campus, students will hear from their faculty in advance. However, Dauvergne stated that “all courses must be able to shift back to remote delivery if needed.”

Dauvergne also said that the “SFU COVID-19 impact scale is currently at H1, the second highest level of restrictions, consistent with public health orders in [BC].” She stated that SFU is planning for the Fall 2021 semester and will announce to students plans for remote or in-person learning as soon as possible.

“We continue to work with public health authorities to ensure the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff,” she concluded.

As of January 7, BC has extended the ban on social gatherings until February 5. COVID-19 FAQs can be found on the SFU website. Students are encouraged to email covid19@sfu.ca for further concerns.