SFU Stadium Project delayed to early 2021 following initial delays

Written by: Mahdi Dialden, News Writer

The previously anticipated SFU Stadium Project has been delayed after an update from senior director of Athletics & Recreation, Theresa Hanson. “We expect the stadium completion in early 2021,” Hanson said. The Peak had previously reported on the delay announcement in August 2020, in which it was anticipated the project would be ready by November 2020.

In an email interview with The Peak, Hanson said, “The SFU Stadium Project is well underway and progressing nicely. The unique, cantilevered roof canopy is in place, and is a beautiful feature of the stadium.” She added that “the seats will be arriving [on] campus shortly and are expected to be in place by end of November/early December.” The stadium will seat 1,800 spectators. The press box, football locker room, and other amenities are also being worked on as the project continues.

Given the green light to begin construction in December 2018, the Stadium Project was most recently anticipated to be ready by November 2020, after a delay that urged the construction to be done by Summer 2020. Due to delays surrounding COVID-19, the project’s completion has been postponed again. The pandemic has “impacted the delivery of some materials, as well as the speed of work onsite,” Hanson said.

The NCAA Division II fall championships sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and cross country were cancelled in late August, and competitions across all varsity sports have been suspended until January 7, 2021.

“At this time, the NCAA Division II winter championships sports of basketball, swimming, wrestling and indoor track and field are scheduled for March 2021, and we expect to make a decision regarding winter sports participation within our GNAC conference before the end of November.

“Football, soccer and track and field [teams] have been training on Terry Fox Field throughout the stadium construction,” Hanson explained. “For varsity competition, we are setting our sights on full stadium usage for the fall 2021 seasons, if the current public health situation allows for that.”

“We are exploring options to share a look inside the new stadium with our community in the New Year,” while adhering with physical distancing guidelines and limited attendance.

To keep up with Terry Fox Field and the construction site, there is a live webcam on the SFU website that showcases the progress and is updated every 15 seconds for 30 minutes.