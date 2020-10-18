Need to Know, Need to Go – October 19 to 25

By: Meera Eragoda, Arts & Culture Editor

Simon Fraser Student Societies (SFSS) Events | October 19–23 | Free

The SFSS is hosting a string of events this week. They’re starting off with a mental health workshop on Monday — perfectly timed given this is a busy period in the semester for many. Tuesday’s event is about organization, and starting Wednesday they’re getting into the Halloween and fall fun with: an apple pie making workshop on Wednesday, lantern making on Thursday, and jack-o-lantern carving on Friday. Follow them on Instagram (@sfss_events) for more details about these events.

SFU Creative Writing Minor Launch | October 21, 3:30 p.m. | Free

SFU’s creative writing department is hosting an online launch for their new minor program on October 21. The event will feature readings from Carleigh Barker (previous writer-in-residence), and SFU professors Clint Burnham, David Chariandy, and Stephen Collis. There will also be a video montage of previous writers-in-residence, and attendees will have an opportunity to win a $100 Massy Books gift card when registering with an SFU email. Registration details can be found online.

PANDEMONIUM: Being Kind — How much does sociability matter? | October 21, 5 p.m. | Free

Presented as part of the SFU urban studies lecture series, this panel discussion will be exploring the value of kindness in a pandemic and its connection to public health. The discussion seeks to answer whether being kind provides wisdom for improving cities in the long-term and “will address the connections between social cohesion and public health and ask what it will take to insert principles and practices of kindness and sociability in urban policy, moving forward from the pandemic.” This event is free but requires registration.

Amy Lam in Conversation with HaeAhn Kwon about Bathrooms | October 24, 12 p.m. | Free

Amy Lam’s Make-Believe Bathroom is an online exhibit at SFU Galleries. In this talk, she sits down with installation artist HaeAhn Kwon, who contributed graffiti to Lam’s exhibit, to talk about the politics of bathrooms and “the relationship between civility and necessity.” Preceding the talk is Go Together, an opportunity to talk to the artist in the Make-Believe Bathroom exhibit. The Zoom link can be obtained by emailing sfugallery@sfu.ca.