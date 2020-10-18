Ease into the Halloween mood with these digestible and engaging comics

By: Kelly Chia, Peak Associate

Sing the Moon Down by Loki

Sing the Moon Down is an adorable queer webcomic featuring a witch named Sam and a werewolf named Santiago. Sam moves into town to start an apothecary, and Santiago is looking for ways to handle his werewolf transformation without outright repressing it. The two find acceptance in each other as they talk about their past. Sing the Moon Down gives me the same cozy feelings as Stardew Valley, with a splash of the supernatural. It’s illustrated in a lovely watercolour wash, and is a short and sweet read at 22 pages.

The Night Belongs to Us by LR Hale

The Night Belongs to Us began in 2012, and is an ongoing webcomic featuring the adventures of Hank, a newly turned werewolf, and Ada, a vampire. Set in Denver, this gritty comic explores the complications Hank faces while adjusting to werewolf life and being infatuated with Ada. Hank is described as “an out lesbian, left-wing liberal, and tree-hugging vegetarian, but she’s too nice to be snooty about it.” Balancing out Hank’s idealistic personality is Ada, a classically broody vampire whose sense of justice saves Hank. The first chapter is titled “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Undead,” which perfectly exemplifies the grim humour of the story.



DeadEndia by Hamish Steele

DeadEndia is a story that was originally published online, but has been turned into a graphic novel series. It centres Barney, Norma, and Pugsley (an actual pug) who are three employees at a haunted house attraction. The twist? The attraction is actually haunted! It’s goofy, colourful, and the different demons and ghosts interact with the characters in a lighthearted way.

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu

This comic immediately drew me in when I found it. It’s not often that I find Chinese teenagers in a supernatural setting in fiction, let alone queer ones. Nova Huang is a powerful witch who works at her grandmothers’ bookstore, The Black Cat, during the day and investigates supernatural events at night. Along the way, she reunites with her childhood crush Tam Lang, a werewolf. Nova’s grandmothers, Qiuli and Nechama, seem like such cool people and as hosting a coffee shop/bookstore is a distant romantic dream of mine, the comic makes me wish they were real people I could meet. The setting and characters go down like a warm cup of tea, and if you’d like to check it out, the comic is updated on the first and 15 of every month.