Monday Music: Songs to dismantle the establishment to

by Madeleine Chan, Staff Writer

When I think of the phrase “fuck the government” in relation to music, I think of punk rock bands like Green Day, The Clash, Dead Kennedys, and Bikini Kill that have strong anti-establishment messages sung with chaotic melodies and rhythms. But there are many other songs that wouldn’t be considered typical thrashing “punk” that still contain the spirit and essence of going against mainstream notions. So to help you embrace your inner rebel, I’ve compiled a list of songs that all fit the vibe of dismantling the establishment. Now you have some good tunes to scream, cry, riot, and rebel against the institutional forces that oppress all of us with.

If you’re frustrated with the SFSS, wanting to stop ongoing colonial oppression, or just fed up with how the world works, these are the songs for you.

“Freedom” by Dakota Bear

I first heard this song at the Vancouver Climate Strike last October. The event is known for Greta Thunberg’s attendance, but for me it was the place where I first heard Dakota Bear’s impactful voice. A simple piano melody rests gently below his graceful yet powerful rapping about wanting to be free from colonial oppression. An almost ticking rhythm reminiscent of a clock is present as well, signifying both the long, historical struggle against colonial forces. Alongside this, the message that time’s up and things have to change now is strong. This soft yet strong song gives me hope by looking forward to a potential prosperous and non-colonial future.

“Screwed” (feat. Zoë Kravitz) + “Django Jane” by Janelle Monae

These are two halves of a whole killer bop. “Screwed” begins by celebrating the fact that, yes, we are all figuratively getting screwed by external powers but that we still have the power to fuck shit up as well. The end of the song then slowly transitions into the vibe of the next song and has an incredible rhyme in the lyrics: “Hundred men telling me to cover up my areolas / Why they blocking equal pay, sipping on they Coca Colas.” In “Django Jane,” Janelle Monae goes off on the patriarchy with a deep, simmering anger in her strong, assertive voice against a similarly furious-feeling beat. These two songs are an anthem for any who feel like they’ve been fucked.

“This Land” by Gary Clark Jr.

This song makes me want to tear down Trump’s border wall with my bare hands. It has an infectious, dark, and seething energy that could be defined musically as grungy, R&B, and blues-y. Lyrically, it’s a rage against post-slavery, racist America and its expulsion of all things “other.” Clark also defiantly declares “Fuck you, I’m America’s son / This is where I come from” in the audacious chorus. This definitely is a tune that defies both genre and racial hegemony.

“Megalomaniac” by Incubus

Written during the Bush era, but not specifically in response to Bush, this song is more of a classic and angsty rebellious jam. The lyrics call out an authoritarian figure and demands that they step down. The switch from heavy emphasis on crashing drums in the choruses and more held-back beats in the verses make for explosive and dynamic feelings of disobedience. I suggest you bust this song out whenever you feel like the people in power around you aren’t doing their best to serve the people, which is all of the time, so you better be playing this 24/7.

If you liked those, then you should also check out:

“100 Years” by Florence and the Machine

“People” by The 1975

“Now” by Paramore

“American Idiot” by Green Day

“Killing In The Name” by Rage Against the Machine

“Girls Like Girls” by Hayley Kiyoko