Coming up at SFU: March 15–22

By: Paige Riding, News Writer

Movie Mondays @ SFSS Out on Campus presents: The Handmaiden

March 16 | 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. | TC 314N, Burnaby | Free | Registration Required

Out on Campus is hosting a screening of the South Korean psychological thriller, The Handmaiden. Directed by Park Chan-wook, the movie follows the handmaiden of a Japanese heiress whose intentions are to con the woman who hired her. The event page warns of explicit sexual content, blood, and jump scares. Space is limited. Registration is available through the event’s website.

SFU First Nations Studies presents: Whose land are you on?

March 17 | 1 p.m–4 p.m. | Saywell Hall Atrium | SFU Burnaby | Free

SFU students are invited to join the conversation about the “histories and experiences of Indigenous peoples” at SFU, which is built on Musqueam (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm), Squamish (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw), and Tsleil-Waututh (səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ) ancestral and traditional lands. Assistant First Nations Studies professor Dr. June Scudeler is co-organizing this free event with Visual Arts professor Sabine Bitter and students Matthew Provost and Kim John.

Attendees may participate in silk-screening t-shirts. Shirts can be purchased through donation or guests can bring their own. Soup and bannock will also be offered.

Climate Literacy 101: On a Path to Climate Success

March 17 | 4:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. | Fraser-Thompson Room, Diamond Alumni Centre, Burnaby | Free | Registration required

If you are an SFU student, faculty member, or staff member interested in climate science and ways you can assist in battling climate change, this free seminar will provide some tools to do so. Following refreshments, Elder Syexwaliya will open the evening with a welcome to the land. Dr. Kirsten Zickfeld and Dr. Mark Jaccard will then discuss the status of the climate, offering ways for attendees to contribute to activism against climate change. Registration is available online for the seminar.

Co-op 101 Information Session

March 19 | 12:30 p.m.–1:20 p.m. | AQ 3005, Burnaby | Free | Registration required

If you are an SFU student interested in finding out more about co-operative education, head to the AQ for a free information session about gaining work experience before graduating. The event’s website notes:“The most successful graduates are generally those who have work experience in their field. SFU Co-op provides you with a year or more of paid, resume-boosting work experience that makes employers more likely to hire you.”

Registration is available on the event’s website.

Faculty of Communication, Art & Technology presents: FCAT Undergraduate Conference 2020

March 20 | 3:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. | Goldcorp Centre for the Arts | SFU Harbour Centre | Free | Registration required

SFU’s Faculty of Communication, Art & Technology welcomes SFU students, faculty, and staff to attend the FCAT Undergraduate Conference. The event’s website describes the event as “a celebration and exploration of student produced work from each of the schools and programs within FCAT, including showcase performances, papers, installations, and displays.”

Registration is required and available on the event’s website.