The Week Ahead in SFU Sports: February 17–23

It’s a slow week for Clan athletics with only the men’s basketball team playing at home.

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

A relatively light schedule for SFU Athletics will have both basketball teams, the track team, and the men’s golf team in action this week. The first event of the year for men’s golf comes as the basketball teams prepare for playoffs.

Women’s Basketball:

The women’s basketball team will try to continue their recent hot streak as they embark on their longest road trip of the season. The trip starts with a game against the Anchorage Seawolves on February 20 at 8 p.m. and concludes in Fairbanks on February 22 at 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball:

Returning home from a short two-game road trip, the men’s basketball team will host Seattle Pacific University on February 20 and St. Martin’s University on February 22. Tip off for both games will be at 7 p.m. in the West Gym.

Track and Field:

It’s a big week for the SFU Track team as the squad heads to Nampa, Idaho on February 21 and 22 for the GNAC Indoor Championships.

Men’s Golf:

The SFU Men’s Golf team kicks off their 2020 season with a trip to San Bernardino, California to take on California State University, San Bernardino on February 17 and 18.