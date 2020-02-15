To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You offers a surprisingly nostalgic look at my own relationship

by Marco Ovies, Arts Editor

After what seems to be a happy ending for star-crossed lovers Lara Jean (Lana Codor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), sequel film To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You proves that not all relationships are perfect. In a twist, Lara Jean’s old flame and recipient of her fifth letter John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) returns to complicate things. Lara Jean is left confused since she still loves Noah but also has feelings for John Ambrose.

I was lucky enough to be invited to a premiere screening of the film a week before it launched and let me tell you, the film does not disappoint. To be entirely honest, I only saw the first movie To All The Boys I Loved Before four hours before seeing the sequel. When it first showed up on Netflix I never really felt like I had to see this movie. And at the end of the day it really isn’t a movie that you have to see, but that doesn’t mean it’s not good.

But the sequel titled To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You surpassed my expectations and ended up being much better than the first. If you’re hoping to watch something that isn’t just a highschool romance then maybe this is not the movie for you. But director Michael Fimognari obviously knew that this movie was a highschool romance and stuck true to that tone, and that is what made it very enjoyable.

Maybe what made the movie so great was the fact that it was shot in Vancouver. I had taken my girlfriend with me to the premiere and watched as all the dates Noah takes Lara Jean on were the same dates that me and my girlfriend went on. We would nudge each other when familiar spots would pop up like Queen Elizabeth Park, Playland, and the Vancouver Aquarium. It acted almost like a walk down memory lane and turned what should have been a very normal movie screening into a very special night. Therefore I might be a bit biased when I say that I really enjoyed this movie.

Even some of the arguments seemed familiar and we were able to laugh about them during the film, remembering how silly they were. I wanted to yell “JUST COMMUNICATE” at poor Lara Jean struggling through the whole movie. After living through some of these same arguments I obviously had some more experience than our protagonist, but it’s really is important to show these sort of milestones through a relationship

Because at the end of the day a relationship is not just all flowers and happy endings. To make something work takes time and commitment, and there will be rough patches throughout. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You shows that side of the relationship perfectly and gives an honest to goodness realistic viewpoint on dating. There will be arguing about who ordered the pizza or frustrations about not spending enough time with each other, but if the relationship is a healthy one and as long as you communicate then everything will turn out fine.

So while the movie was a bit overly dramatic (since it is a movie after all), I do recommend watching it. The next time you’re sitting on the couch with your significant other scrolling through Netflix debating what to watch, why not check out To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. It’s a cute hour and a half movie that you might see a lot more of yourself in than you would have guessed.