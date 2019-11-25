SFU Pangrams to Test your Fonts

Written by Lubaba Mahmud, Staff Writer
We all know the classic sentence which uses all 26 letters of the alphabet: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” But this is too damn generic. Sure, there are several other pangrams floating around the Net — “sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow” recently got 15 minutes of Twitter fame, despite having lived on Wikipedia for a while — but those don’t quite scratch the Simon Fraser itch. Here’s five SFU-themed font testers to celebrate our very apparent school spirit.
- Students throw extra BBQ party after SFU vows to replace McFogg mascot with Zajoon the chonky raccoon.
- Xejpah loves SFU Residences for its QUALITY meal plan, BEAUTIFUL construction views and KING-SIZE rooms.
- A SFU XMAS wishlist: shiny gondolas, nap pod to catch some Zs, and quick java, bruh.
- Students hijack university with iClicker after realizing that popular science req BPK 140 is full next term — even before enrollment begins.
- Criminology student drops out after boring professor Jacquez reveals that The X-Files and Sherlock will not be shown in class.