SFU Pangrams to Test your Fonts

Written by Lubaba Mahmud, Staff Writer

We all know the classic sentence which uses all 26 letters of the alphabet: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” But this is too damn generic. Sure, there are several other pangrams floating around the Net — “sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow” recently got 15 minutes of Twitter fame, despite having lived on Wikipedia for a while — but those don’t quite scratch the Simon Fraser itch. Here’s five SFU-themed font testers to celebrate our very apparent school spirit.