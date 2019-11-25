SFU Pangrams to Test your Fonts

Say goodbye to old-school pangrams

By
humour
-

Written by Lubaba Mahmud, Staff Writer

We all know the classic sentence which uses all 26 letters of the alphabet: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” But this is too damn generic. Sure, there are several other pangrams floating around the Net — “sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow” recently got 15 minutes of Twitter fame, despite having lived on Wikipedia for a while — but those don’t quite scratch the Simon Fraser itch. Here’s five SFU-themed font testers to celebrate our very apparent school spirit.

  1. Students throw extra BBQ party after SFU vows to replace McFogg mascot with Zajoon the chonky raccoon.
  2. Xejpah loves SFU Residences for its QUALITY meal plan, BEAUTIFUL construction views and KING-SIZE rooms.
  3. A SFU XMAS wishlist: shiny gondolas, nap pod to catch some Zs, and quick java, bruh.
  4. Students hijack university with iClicker after realizing that popular science req BPK 140 is full next term — even before enrollment begins.
  5. Criminology student drops out after boring professor Jacquez reveals that The X-Files and Sherlock will not be shown in class.

 

 

 

 

