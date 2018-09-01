Written by: Nathaniel Tok, Peak Associate

Florida shooting leaves three dead

An armed individual killed two people before turning the handgun on himself at a video game event in Jacksonville, Florida. 11 others were injured, nine of them by gunfire. The shooter, David Katz, had a history of mental illness and had been previously prescribed antipsychotic medication.

The Jacksonville police released a statement saying that it was too early to know the shooter’s motive, but that investigations were ongoing together with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice’s bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives.

This shooting took place six months after the Parkland high school massacre and two days after a Friday football game shooting, both in Florida.

With files from The New York Times and BBC News.

Australia’s ruling party chooses new leader

The previous treasurer of Australia, Scott Morrison, has won the vote to become leader of the Liberal Party, and thus prime minister of Australia.

The vote followed days of uncertainty over former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s hold on power as the Liberals challenged Turnbull over his climate change policy. Turnbull’s resignation from Parliament could endanger his party’s one-seat majority.

Morrison’s rise to power is another example of the constant leadership changes in Australia’s political climate, with five prime ministers over the last 10 years and no prime minister contesting two consecutive elections. The next Australian election will be no later than May 2019.

With files from CNN and Daily Mail.

Suspected World War Two camp guard deported to Germany

A 95-year old man from New York City has been deported to Germany after being arrested by U.S. Immigration. The man is suspected to have served at a Nazi labour camp in Poland as a guard during World War Two.

The man, Jakiw Palij, was taken into an elderly care facility in Ahlen, Germany. He was supposed to have been deported in 2004 after losing his American citizenship. The deportation deal was successful 14 years later after talks between the American and German governments.

Due to his age, his health, and possible lack of evidence, the persecution of Palij is uncertain.

With files from Reuters.

Record level of measles in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a record high of measles in Europe, as more than 41,000 have caught the disease this year. Experts are blaming the high levels on the slowdown in vaccinations rates due to vaccine skepticism.

Comparatively, there were 23,927 cases in 2017 and 5,273 cases in 2016. At least 37 have died due to the disease this year.

Measles is a highly infectious disease spread through the air. While the infection itself lasts less than two weeks, it may cause longer-lasting complications.

With files from Global News and BBC News.