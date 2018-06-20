By Srijani Datta, Assistant News Editor

On June 5, SFU’s new Sustainable Energy Engineering (SEE) program was approved by the B.C ministry to be hosted in a new building being constructed at SFU’s Surrey campus.

The provincial ministry has granted approval to the Faculty of Applied Sciences (FAS) to begin classes in fall 2019. The student capacity is projected to be 80 and 40 for first-year and second-year students, respectively.

SFU President Andrew Petter said, “SFU is hugely appreciative of the Province’s financial support for and approval of the SEE program.” He continued, “This innovative new program will create exciting educational opportunities for students, while helping to position B.C. as a global leader in cleantech and sustainable energy technologies.”

The SEE program is reported to be the first of its type in Western Canada. A recent addition to SFU’s program on applied sciences, it has been prepared to ready students for the cleantech energy sector. The program offers an interdisciplinary learning environment, aimed at preparing students to work in cleantech sectors, such as renewable energy and sustainable manufacturing. The program is also reported to prepare students for employment in other related industries as clean power generation and sustainable food and water solutions.

Students in the program will be offered access to new facilities, including engineering labs to be featured in the newest addition to the SFU Surrey campus which is set to be open in 2019.

The program is supposed to contribute to SFU’s expertise and faculty specialization in areas such as fuel cell materials and technologies, management of environmental resources, alternative energy, ecological economies, and technology entrepreneurship.

Kevin Oldknow, the associate dean of FAS, has been appointed as the program’s director. Oldknow stated that the SEE program will combine courses from other faculties, including those from science, environmental science, and the Beedie School of Business. “The program is unique in that its focus will be on sustainable energy systems, from beginning to end,” said Oldknow. He further added that “The program aims to be immersive and experiential, with team-based projects and integrative design experiences woven throughout the curriculum.”

When describing the workings of the program, FAS dean Eugene Fiume stated that the program encompasses “what they are telling us are key areas in the decades to come.”

“We are working with leaders in the cleantech sectors to ensure that our curriculum aligns with what is needed for students to be thought leaders ready to meet real-world challenges.” – Eugene Fiume, Faculty of Applied Sciences

Applications will open in fall 2018 with options for internal and external transfers.