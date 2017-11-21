Must-see event: Reel Causes

By: Alex Bloom

Reel Causes is a series of film screenings thats deal with real-world issues. On Thursday, November 23 at 7 p.m. (just prior to the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence) Reel Causes will be showing the documentary A Better Man at the Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema at the Goldcorp Centre for the Arts. The documentary explores why women and girls face so much violence and abuse. The documentary focuses, specifically, on Attiya Khan and her efforts in getting her former abuser to own up to his actions and begin on the road towards reconciliation. As mentioned on the SFU Woodward’s website there is a content warning as the film features domestic abuse. The film screening aims to raise awareness for and to support We Can BC and Battered Women’s Support Services. After the screening the floor will open for a Q&A where local activists will discuss the issues presented in the film. Admission is $15.