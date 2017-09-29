New Music Friday

By: Edna Batengas, and Ana Maria Mejia Morales

“Sexy” – WizKid

Edna Batengas: I think it’s safe to say that WizKid never disappoints. Keep doing what you do. The song’s such a club pumper!

Ana Maria Mejia Morales: Do you know any other words than “sexy” in the English language?

“Want More”– Rotimi, Kranium

EB: I think I’m just a total sucker for Kranium, he just makes this whole song what it is. Such a sexy song. It will definitely get people on the dance floor. I’m loving it.

AMMM: I hate this song.

“As I Dey Go” – D’banj

EB: Oh my days, Christmas must have come early this year. I had no idea that D’banj was even coming out with new music.

AMMM: There are 10 songs in this playlist that sound similar. This one is one of them.

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

EB: Wow . . . the lyrics of this song are pretty intense. Lizzo sounds like a boss ass bitch. I’d love to get drinks with her. She clearly doesn’t let anyone mess with her.

AMMM: The beat is generic, but the lyrics are pretty cool. Good spoken word.

“Millennial” – Sam Fender

EB: Lacks originality, and I swear I’ve heard this song before. Nope, I’m not a fan.

AMMM: Oh my God, this sounds like Panic! At The Disco, but 10,000 times worse and on steroids. My anxiety is reaching high levels.

“Week Without You” – Miley Cyrus

EB: I’ve said this before and I will keep saying it until it’s no longer true. I’m freakin’ in love with this new Miley. Smooth vocals and a great beats, I could totally write a term paper or study to this track.

AMMM: She is back! What a talented person! Her voice is so smooth, it hits you in the heart in ways you wouldn’t expect. This woman is a rainbow in human form.

“One Foot” – Walk the Moon

EB: Just a generic pop song. Moving on.

AMMM: Sounds like driving to school with my friends . . . in grade 9.

“Tell Me” – Wretch 32, Kojo Funds, Jahlani

EB: Oh yeah, I’m totally digging this track. Long live dance hall!

AMMM: This makes me wanna listen to Drake.

“Man’s Not Hot” – Big Shaq

EB: Is this British rap? I can’t take this seriously, the lyrics are just . . . something else.

AMMM: “Rice Krispies”?!?!?!

“Stargazing” – Kygo, Justin Jesso

EB: I’m totally in love with this song. It makes me wanna go outside and lay in the grass with someone special and just forget about my problems. Totally promotes good vibes. I approve!

AMMM: It’s the song I will cry to in the club with my bros.

“Basique” – Orelsan

EB: Ooh-la-la! French rappers, though.

AMMM: OUI! Le rap en francaise, c’est meilleure que le rap en anglais. C’ette chansons n’est pas basique du tout.

“Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)” – Billy Talent

EB: What rubbish is this?

AMMM: Billy Talent needs talent.