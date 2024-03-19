SFU’s sports archive

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Men’s basketball
- SFU took on UBC for the first time in any sport at West Gym on November 26, 1965, winning 61–51 in front of 2,200 fans.
- Coach John Kootnekoff made the inaugural 1965 team give each other piggy-backs up Burnaby Moutain during preseason training.
- During SFU’s 32-year tenure in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the team recorded their best season by win percentage in 1972–73 (21–8).
- SFU’s best NAIA-era playoff finish was a conference final loss in 1996–97.
- In their final year in the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS), which they operated in from 2000–10, SFU recorded their best conference record by win percentage (14–4), and went their farthest in the playoffs, losing to Central Washington in the finals.
- In the present-day National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) era, SFU’s best playoff finish was sixth with current head coach Steve Hanson in 2018–19.
- Out of all the conference opponents SFU has faced this season, they’ve lost the most in history to Alaska Anchorage. In 26 meetings dating back to 2011, SFU has only won two: the last being in 2020. They’ve beaten Alaska the most (11 wins in 26 games).
Women’s basketball
- The women’s team’s first season was in 1972–73.
- In 19 seasons in the NAIA, they qualified for the national championship 11 times.
- From 1990–93, the team never lost a conference game, winning 48 in a row.
- In their final two seasons in the NAIA, SFU lost in the championship finals to the same team, Oklahoma City.
- In 2001–02, current head coach Bruce Langford took over from six-time Coach of the Year, Allison McNeill.
- McNeill was the first coach to lead any team at SFU to the national championship tournament. She was inducted into the SFU Hall of Fame in 2012, and finished her coaching career at the school with a 363–79 record.
- SFU finished first in their conference eight out of 10 seasons in the CIS, winning five championships — including their first season with Langford.
- SFU posted perfect seasons in 2001–02 and 2004–05, with a record of 35–0 and 38–0, respectively.
- In the present-day era, SFU’s best playoff finish was an appearance in the NCAA round of 16 in 2012–13 and 2016–17.
- In 2012–13, the team had a perfect record at home (9–0).
- In 2010–11, junior Anna Carolsfled earned conference academic honours after finishing with a 4.11 GPA as a health sciences major. She did the same the following season as a senior.
Cross country
- The women’s team won 10 team titles while competing in the NAIA, including four consecutive championships from 2003–07.
- The men won their only NAIA team championship in 1982.
- In the present-day era, the women’s team has won two conference championships, once in 2014 and another in 2021.
- The men won their first conference championship in the NCAA-era in 2021.
- In 2021, senior Olivia Willett and Aaron Ahl were the first two SFU racers in the NCAA-era to win an individual race at the conference championship.
- The women’s team won the regional championship in 2014 and 2021.
Football
- The team debuted in 1965 with coach Lorne Davies, who the Lorne Davies Complex is named after.
- In 1970, the team went undefeated (8–0).
- Twice SFU went on a three-year stretch where they didn’t win a single game: 2005–07 (0–22–2), and 2015–17 (0–29).
- Coach Chris Beaton spent 23 seasons at SFU, becoming the longest-serving and winningest coach, from 1983–2005.
- Football alum Doug Brown was the first SFU graduate to sign with an NFL team. He played 20 games for Washington and signed with Buffalo, before playing 11 seasons for Winnipeg.
- Five players have been drafted first overall in the Canadian Football League (CFL): Wayne Holm in 1970, Brian Donnelly in 1971, Orville Lee in 1988, Sean Millington in 1990, and Nick Mazzoli in 1991.
- 1n 1986, Lee became the first Canadian NAIA Player of the Week. On October 18, 1986, he set seven SFU records in a single game.
- Football alum Lui Passaglia is the CFL’s point-leader.
- On October 5, 1985, SFU combined for three touchdowns in just over 90 seconds to beat Central Washington, 42–35.
- In 2009, SFU had two wins revoked for using ineligible players.
- On September 11, 2021, Kristie Elliot became the first Canadian woman to play and score in a NCAA game.
- The 57-year-old football program was disbanded in 2023 after SFU was unable to find a conference to play in, following their contract with the Lone Star Conference ending.