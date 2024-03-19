SFU’s sports archive

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Men’s basketball

SFU took on UBC for the first time in any sport at West Gym on November 26, 1965, winning 61–51 in front of 2,200 fans.

Coach John Kootnekoff made the inaugural 1965 team give each other piggy-backs up Burnaby Moutain during preseason training.

During SFU’s 32-year tenure in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the team recorded their best season by win percentage in 1972–73 ( 21–8 ).

SFU’s best NAIA-era playoff finish was a conference final loss in 1996–97 .

In their final year in the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS), which they operated in from 2000–10 , SFU recorded their best conference record by win percentage ( 14–4 ), and went their farthest in the playoffs, losing to Central Washington in the finals.

In the present-day National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) era, SFU’s best playoff finish was sixth with current head coac h Steve Hanson in 2018–19.