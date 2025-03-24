Monday Music: Filipino music of the 2010s

By: Dani Santos, Peak Associate

“Ride Home” by Ben & Ben

In Ben & Ben’s 2017 single, the narrator goes on a morning drive to a place that reminds him of an important person in his life. The lyrics, “So, I’m coming home to you / you’re all I need, the very air I breathe / you are home, home” encapsulate the desire one has to return to a place or person which brings great comfort. Although the song starts off mellow, it slowly picks up with a complex guitar plucking sequence that carries the tune. The soothing voices of the main singers and twin brothers Miguel Benjamin Guico and Paolo Benjamin Guico are guided by calming instrumentals and heartwarming lyrics. This nine-member indie folk-pop group has quickly become one of the most beloved Filipino bands of our time.

“Come Inside of My Heart” by IV of Spades

IV of Spades, an alternative indie band, has created many memorable hits that have stuck in the hearts of many Filipinos. This includes “Come Inside of My Heart,” a track from their 2019 studio album CLAPCLAPCLAP!. The opening line, “I love you but I don’t really show you,” is a strong and impactful start to a song about a longing for connection and a plea for forgiveness. The powerful falsetto of singers Zild Benitez and Blaster Silonga, as well as the catchy tempo commanded by drummer Badjao de Castro, all contribute to the masterpiece this song has become.

“Settled” by The Ransom Collective

The Ransom Collective’s 2016 single can only be described as a song that would play when the main character in a movie finally witnesses their coming-of-age moment — when it finally feels like everything will work out. The lyrics, “A brand new start / Leaving our fear and doubt behind” sum up the song’s hopeful message of finding purpose and starting anew. This six-member indie folk band uses instruments like the xylophone and violin for their fast-paced instrumentals, along with lead singer Kian Ransom’s youthful vocals, to create this upbeat and inspiring tune, touching the hearts of many Filipinos.

“Maybe Maybe” by Lola Amour

“Maybe Maybe” touches on pining and the pains of unrequited love. The lyrics, “‘Cause I don’t see the point in telling her I love her / When I know it goes one ear and out the other” and “my imagination wanders off / making up all kinds of scenes / I know I’ll never star in” heartbreakingly expresses the frustrations of unreciprocated feelings. The song’s jazzy trumpet and saxophone-filled intro heavily contrasts the narrator’s emotions. As it goes on, his voice and the instrumentals get louder, mirroring those emotions later on. The seven-member indie band, Lola Amour, expresses this impactful message in the most heart-wrenching but poignant way in this 2017 song, which is a part of their EP Don’t Look Back.