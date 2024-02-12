This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Thursday, February 8: men’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- Lost earlier in the season 73–61 against Montana State
Friday, February 9: conference hockey team vs. UVIC at Bill Copeland Sports Centre at 7:00 p.m.
- Lost 9–2 to UVIC last time they played
Saturday, February 10: men’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- Lost earlier in the season 83–63 against Seattle Pacific
Saturday, February 10: conference hockey team vs. Vancouver Island University Mariners at Bill Copeland Sports Centre at 7:00 p.m.
- Lost 5–3 to Vancouver Island last time they played
Away Games
Thursday, February 8: women’s basketball vs. Central Washington at 5:15 p.m.
- The Wisotzki sisters, junior Sophia and senior Jessica, scored 52 of SFU’s 83 points in the team’s January 27 win against Seattle.
- 0–1 against Central Washington this season
Friday, February 9–Saturday, February 10: track and field at the University of Washington Husky Classic
- First of two competitions this month hosted by the University of Washington
Friday February 9–Saturday, February 10: track and field at Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational at 6:00 a.m.
- Last invitational before the conference championships on Monday, February 19–Tuesday February 20
Saturday, February 10: women’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 4:15 p.m.
- Lost by one point (61–60) to Northwest Nazarene last month