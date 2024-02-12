This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 5–11

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Thursday, February 8: men’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Lost earlier in the season 73 – 61 against Montana State

Friday, February 9: conference hockey team vs. UVIC at Bill Copeland Sports Centre at 7:00 p.m.

Lost 9 – 2 to UVIC last time they played

Saturday, February 10: men’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Lost earlier in the season 83 – 63 against Seattle Pacific

Saturday, February 10: conference hockey team vs. Vancouver Island University Mariners at Bill Copeland Sports Centre at 7:00 p.m.

Lost 5 – 3 to Vancouver Island last time they played

Away Games

Thursday, February 8: women’s basketball vs. Central Washington at 5:15 p.m.

The Wisotzki sisters, junior Sophia and senior Jessica , scored 52 of SFU’s 83 points in the team’s January 27 win against Seattle.

0 – 1 against Central Washington this season

Friday, February 9–Saturday, February 10: track and field at the University of Washington Husky Classic

First of two competitions this month hosted by the University of Washington

Friday February 9–Saturday, February 10: track and field at Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational at 6:00 a.m.

Last invitational before the conference championships on Monday, February 19 – Tuesday February 20

Saturday, February 10: women’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 4:15 p.m.

Lost by one point (61 – 60) to Northwest Nazarene last month