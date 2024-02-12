This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 5–11

By
Peak Web
-
0
46
women’s basketball team celebrating in a team huddle
PHOTO: Wilson Wong / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Thursday, February 8: men’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

  • Lost earlier in the season 7361 against Montana State

Friday, February 9: conference hockey team vs. UVIC at Bill Copeland Sports Centre at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Lost 92 to UVIC last time they played 

Saturday, February 10: men’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at West Gym at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Lost earlier in the season 8363 against Seattle Pacific 

Saturday, February 10: conference hockey team vs. Vancouver Island University Mariners at Bill Copeland Sports Centre at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Lost 53 to Vancouver Island last time they played 

Away Games 

Thursday, February 8: women’s basketball vs. Central Washington at 5:15 p.m. 

  • The Wisotzki sisters, junior Sophia and senior Jessica, scored 52 of SFU’s 83 points in the team’s January 27 win against Seattle. 
  • 01 against Central Washington this season 

Friday, February 9Saturday, February 10: track and field at the University of Washington Husky Classic 

  • First of two competitions this month hosted by the University of Washington

Friday February 9Saturday, February 10: track and field at Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational at 6:00 a.m. 

  • Last invitational before the conference championships on Monday, February 19Tuesday February 20 

Saturday, February 10: women’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 4:15 p.m. 

  • Lost by one point (6160) to Northwest Nazarene last month 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply