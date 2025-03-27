Wayne Gretzky’s false Canadiana

By: Kaja Antic, Sports Writer

Wayne Gretzky’s name is synonymous with the sport of hockey. His number “99” is retired across the National Hockey League — the only number retired for all 32 teams — and even wearing the two digits in a beer league game gets you chirped (I’ve seen it). In his 1,487 career NHL games, Gretzky scored 2,857 points, and still leads the league in all-time points. For reference, the second-place on that list is Czech legend Jaromir Jagr, who scored 936 less points in 246 more games than “The Great One.”

Gretzky has been in recent headlines for reasons far removed from the high numbers he put up in the late 20th century. Instead, it’s due to his political allegiances to the US, particularly President Trump and his continuous threats to the sovereignty of the country that molded Gretzky as a hockey legend.

On the night of the US federal election last fall, Gretzky, along with his family, attended an election victory party at the infamous Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He donned a white and gold “Make America Great Again” hat, celebrating while many were planning an exit strategy from “the land of the free.”

This reveal was not entirely surprising to some, as Gretzky unequivocally supported conservative prime minister Stephen Harper in the 2015 federal election. Gretzky, a dual Canadian-American citizen, has primarily resided in the US since being traded to the LA Kings in 1988.

The “Great One” has left Canada behind — it’s time for Canada to leave him behind in return.

The controversy surrounding Gretzky’s affiliations didn’t stop at a party attendance. Trump then continued to undermine Canada as a country, suggesting Gretzky should become “Governor of Canada,” further pushing the “51st state” rhetoric. This continued well into the NHL’s Four Nations Faceoff tournament, as Canadian fans booed the American national anthem in response to the targeted political attacks.

Gretzky made an appearance at the final game of this tournament as Canada’s honourary captain, as Canada faced off against the Americans in Boston. Gretzky, unlike American honourary captain Mike Eruzione, did not choose to wear his country’s emblem proudly. Instead, he opted for a plain suit as he gave the American bench a “thumbs up,” which he did not repeat for the Canadian bench. Even after Canada beat the US in overtime, Gretzky “gifted” red hats adorned with “Be Great” — eerily similar to the MAGA hats that have haunted North American politics for the last decade.

The seeming indifference from Gretzky at the Four Nations Final was the final straw for many Canadians. Why laud a man as a “Canadian hero” when he couldn’t give less of a shit about the country that made him? Setting records across the NHL does not make him immune from criticism. Gretzky won all four of his Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers, and yet seems to think all of his successes are American-made.

There is also the perspective that Gretzky could have only been “The Great One” because of the era he played in. If he had played in the modern day NHL, he would just be another player. The goaltender position has largely evolved, and the “enforcer” role that would be signed just to protect superstars in the Gretzky era simply does not exist anymore, or at least not in the same capacity. Simply put, if Gretzky played in today’s NHL, he’d be closer to the 2014–15 Art-Ross-winner-with-87-points Jamie Benn instead of another phenom like Connor McDavid — ironically who ended Gretzky’s favourite country’s hopes at the Four Nations Finals.

Gretzky has gone against Canada’s side time and time again. When he was appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada in 1984, Gretzky neglected to attend an investiture to receive the honour for years. When he was later promoted to a Companion of the Order of Canada — the highest honours in the Order — in 2009, he once again did not attend an investiture. As of 2025, he has still not picked up the Order from Ottawa. The Governor General’s office stated in 2015 that of the 467 Companions honoured from 1967 to 2015, only five had not come to receive their award; two being deceased, two being appointed in the prior six months, and “too-good-for-Canada” Gretzky.

The “Great One” has left Canada behind — it’s time for Canada to leave him behind in return.