SFYou: Get to know SOCA’s new student support coordinator

By: Yasmin Hassan, Staff Writer

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and concision.

Muna Mavhima is the newly-appointed student support coordinator for SFU Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry (SOCA), a group on campus that creates space and community for Black students. The Peak spoke with Mavhima to learn more about him and the work he does with SOCA.

The Peak: Tell me about yourself. Who is Muna?

Mavhima: I am an immigrant to Canada, originally from Zimbabwe. I came here in 2011 to study at SFU. I did my undergrad in political science. Then, I got my postgraduate studies, got my permanent residency, and ended up back here. I worked at UBC as an administrator for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, which provides full scholarships to students from sub-Saharan Africa. I’ve been working as a student support coordinator since January.

The Peak: What are some of your hobbies and interests?

Mavhima: Outside of work, I enjoy watching sports — soccer and basketball. I play them when I can — I recently joined a rec league. I do a bit of creative writing, a bit of poetry. I’ll be performing in March, which is new. I’m not much of a public speaker, but it’s gonna be a good experience with friends. I’m a big dog person. I’m always happy to try new things. For example, I’m not great at drawing, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do and be good at. I’m also a really big fan of podcasts — history, sports, and comedy podcasts are my favourite. I listen to them more than music.

The Peak: I’m also a big fan of English and creative writing, so that’s really cool! Do you mind if I ask what kind of poetry you like to write?

Mavhima: I haven’t been asked to describe my poetry, but, I would say it is very rhyme heavy. Even when I try not to rhyme, there’ll be a bit of line rhyme or, you know, a certain stanza will rhyme even if the rest don’t, so I’d say kind of rhythmic. It’s very personal right now, pretty reflective, but I’m hoping to get into it and expand.

The Peak: What do you appreciate most about SOCA?

Mavhima: What I appreciate most, I think, is the history of the group and the fact they fought for their space. I was a member of the African Students Association back in the day, and we booked spaces around for events, but we didn’t really have a base. SOCA, through their advocacy — alongside the advocacy of the other Rotunda groups, which we’ve been working with since the ‘90s — were able to join and fight for space for Black students on campus. It’s something I wish I had as a student, but I definitely appreciate having it now, and hopefully continue improving on it.

I see my role as being a place where students can bring their problems so the SFSS and then the university, through me, become aware of these issues.

The Peak: Can you tell me a bit about your role as a student support coordinator for SOCA and what are your main responsibilities?

Mavhima: It’s a bit of an evolving role in that, unfortunately, SOCA hasn’t had a coordinator for a while. I’ve only been in the job a little over a month. I’m here to support SOCA initiatives; I’m basically a bridge between the student groups, SOCA, and the SFSS. So far I’m handling booking spaces, finances, and a lot of logistics, that’s kind of what I’ve been immediately dealing with. However, long term, my role will be involved with creating connections across the campus and the Lower Mainland. We’ve had a couple of meetings with the Black professionals at KPMG and I have a meeting next week with the Hogan’s Alley Society — these meetings are to discuss volunteer and internship opportunities for Black students. Additionally, we’re also connecting Black students at SFU with Black faculty and staff to help them understand the support systems for people who look like us. On the note of support, another big part of my job is to be a resource — to be able to be someone or to have the space be a place where people can come and ask about available supports and services, whether at or outside of SFU.

The Peak: What inspired you to join SOCA as a Student Support Coordinator?

Mavhima: I’ve been that student. I was a member of the African Students Association, during which I was involved with student clubs. The role is a great way to support students and it’s just something that I’ve always been passionate about. Being an international student, I understand the issues that international students face. It’s quite a unique situation international students find themselves in, and I think that understanding it is important to my role, and it’s often lacking in support positions. I think lived experience in any support position is important, which I think is something the SFSS does well in.

The Peak: How do you see your role addressing the unique challenges Black students face at SFU?

Mavhima: I see my role as being a place where students can bring their problems so the SFSS and then the university, through me, becomes aware of these issues. Issues that are common include: immigration, securing a job and a postgraduate work permit, and long term trying to get permanent residence for some students. Students deal with serious challenges like racism, microaggressions, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia. For Black students, these issues become very particular and difficult when intersected. I hope to connect with different departments at SFU — so, in case someone comes to me with a problem with multiple intersections, I’m not dealing with that by myself. I’m a big believer in collaboration. Helping Black students at SFU means recognizing the complexity of their problems and then working as a team to resolve them. We’re trying to bring back Black Study Hall in collaboration with the library. Studying alone is an option, but that can get heavy and hard. Studying together allows students to bring their problems, confusions, and questions and figure them out collectively. I’ve been talking with the Graduate Student Society to organize graduate school workshops to provide more information for undergraduate students to be prepared for and to have a realistic picture of what graduate school looks like.

The Peak: In terms of SFU as a whole, what do you think it could do better when it comes to supporting Black students and how does SOCA plan to push for those changes?

Mavhima: SFU could do a lot more in terms of funding considering the tuition for international students is quite high — international students are a large proportion of SOCA’s membership, both historically and currently. SFU is currently working on a Black Student Centre that will be in the Maggie Benston Centre. They just hired an associate director, so I’ve been speaking with him and we’ll be working closely to address the gaps in the services that Black students need. That’s one thing that SFU is doing under the stewardship of Dr. Yabome Gilpin-Jackson (vice-president of people, equity, and inclusion) and Jennifer Kandjii (director of equity, diversity, and inclusion). They’re determined to support Black students at SFU and expand those supports. I’m really happy to be a part of that and to hopefully grow as those supports grow as well.

The Peak: How can Black students get more involved with SOCA and the support services it offers if they’re not already?

Mavhima: Drop by the space, that’s the easiest way. I’m here daily; there are people in the space every day, we try to keep snacks stocked up, and it’s a very open space. You’re welcome to come by, hang out, study, and bring your friends. I’m happy to speak to you about the history of SOCA if you’d like to get more involved and go through our volunteer process and orientation. Ultimately, we’d like to get more students join SOCA’s executives and getting involved with the SFSS — having students involved in decisions that are made with them and for them. They’re also welcome to reach out via email. My email signature has an anonymous drop form, so if anyone has concerns and they don’t want to make them public, they can fill it out to get in touch with me as well.