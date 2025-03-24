Need to Know, Need to Go: End of semester events

By: Izzy Cheung, Arts & Culture Editor

Blue Jay Sessions at Medina Café

780 Richards St., Vancouver

March 27, 6:00 p.m.–10:15 p.m.

Tickets: $15 for one session, $23 for full session on showpass.com

The Blue Jay Sessions, a Calgary-based pop-up show featuring a host of local musical talent, are bringing their event to downtown Vancouver’s Medina Café on March 27. Expected performers include neo-soul artist Zenon, Antonio Larosa and his country rock twang, and electric rapper Tea Fannie. While Medina Café is typically known for its weekend brunch specials, as part of this event, they’ll be serving up a “special menu” featuring snacks like “chicken drumsticks with za’atar and aleppo pepper aioli, grilled tiger prawns, and more.”

A History of Motown with Krystle Dos Santos

Firehall Arts Centre, 280 E Cordova St., Vancouver

April 2–13, times vary

Tickets: $30 for students and seniors, $32 lowest regular price

Vancouver-based singer Krystle Dos Santos will be lending her talents to the Firehall Arts Centre’s stage in an 11-day long homage to the soulful, Black-created excellence of Motown Records. Dos Santos, who specializes in “sultry, syncopated funky rhythms” and “classic soul and R&B infused instant classics,” will headline the performances. Accompanying her on drums will be Jon Holisko, Cole Tinney on the piano, Gavin Youngash on the guitar, Phil Bell on bass, and Dominic Conway on the saxophone.

The Fates: Spring Poetry Tour

The Reliance Theatre, Emily Carr University of Art + Design, 520 E 1st St., Vancouver

April 10, 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Tickets: free, but registration is recommended

Two inspiring poets will be taking part in The Fates: Spring Poetry Tour, occurring all across Canada this spring. jaye simpson, who is an Oji-Cree Saulteaux Indigiqueer writer from the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, will be sharing parts of their most recent work, a body more tolerable. This poetry collection mixes “Indigenous grief, trans identity, and frustrated desires” combined with mythology to tell stories of “self-surgery.” Reading alongside simpson will be Amber Dawn, who will tell tales from her latest poetry book, Buzzkill Clamshell. Her work, a vivid depiction of becoming comfortable with the uncomfortable, can be described as “trauma-informed eroticism.” To top it off, Jillian Christmas, author of the familial and romantic relationship-central poem collection The Gospel of Breaking, will join.

Drag Bingo at the Cidery

22128 16 Ave., Langley Twp

April 10 and 24, 7:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $16.24 via eventbrite.com

What do you get when you mix cider, bingo, and the fabulous Carlotta Gurl reading out numbers? Drag Bingo at the Cidery, that’s what! Located at the Fraser Valley Cider Company deep in the fields of Langley, drag bingo nights are your place to go for when you want some extra giggles with your potential winnings.

Sakura Days Japan Fair

VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak St., Vancouver

April 12, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., and April 13, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Tickets: $19 for seniors and youth ($14 for garden members), $24 if not ($16 for garden members) — via vcbf.ca

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 26 to April 28 this year, and with it comes a variety of activities to partake in. On April 12 and 13, VanDusen Botanical Garden will host Sakura Days Japan Fair, an all-day event allowing attendees to indulge in various forms of Japanese culture. Food, drinks, local vendors, musicians, and more will be present, so be sure to snag a ticket early. Other events that are part of the festival include the outdoor exhibition Blossoms After Dark, running from March 28 to 30, and the Blossom Block Party on April 5.

Karaoke at Bevees

2748 Lougheed Hwy., Port Coquitlam

April 19, 7:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Tickets: free

Sing your heart out at Bevees’ karaoke night on April 19. This beverage room, home to non-alcoholic drinks of all kinds, hosts a variety of events running throughout the year. While karaoke night is their next specialty event, be sure to catch the other fun activities they host such as painting parties, mixology classes, and open mic nights.