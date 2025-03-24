Brighter Side: Romance novels

By: Dani Santos, Peak Associate

There’s nothing like being engrossed in a good romance novel. One minute, I’m on chapter one, and the next, the author is concluding the characters’ story in an epilogue — time can go by really fast when you’re invested. Many people criticize the genre, often calling it “unrealistic” or claiming it’s “the lesser” literature, but can you blame us romance readers for just wanting a taste of a fairytale? Each page transforms a mundane rainy day or keeps me company on a sunny one spent at the beach, and that’s the best part! Each novel calls for or brings about a different mood. Just feel out the vibes!

There’s a wide variety of authors, too, each one unique in their own way. My first favourite is Nicholas Sparks. You can count on him when you need a heartbreaking read that hits you right in the feels. Surely, you’ve heard of his tear-jerker hit The Notebook. There’s also Lynn Painter, a newer author in the romance world, for when you need a feel-good, light, and fluffy storyline. Finally, there’s Taylor Jenkins Reid. Although her books classify as historical fiction, most of them include subplots of romance, mixing thought-provoking tales with heartfelt romances.