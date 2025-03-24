How the Red Leafs fared to start 2025

By: Kaja Antic, Sports Writer

Women’s basketball

Despite having an 8–3 record ahead of the new year, the Red Leafs women’s basketball team did not carry the same success into 2025. Once the calendar switched, the team had a record of 6–10, ending the season with a 7–11 Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) record and a 14–13 record overall. The team missed the GNAC Championship tournament for the first time since the 2011–12 season. They will also lose their highest scorer, senior Sophia Wisotzki, who not only led the conference in scoring this season with 666 points, but is also 17th overall in all-time GNAC scoring.

Men’s basketball

With a GNAC record of 5–13 and an overall record of 9–19, the Red Leafs men’s basketball team did better than their recent seasons, but still did not qualify for the conference championships. The team was ninth out of the 10 GNAC teams, though the team was sixth in offense and seventh in defensive statistics.

Men’s swimming

After a season that saw the men’s swim team hold an 8–5 record, the team went on to place third at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) championships in Colorado. They later went to the NCAA Division II Championships in Indianapolis, where they placed 22nd. Their highest result at the national level came from junior Marcus Mak, who placed third in the 400 yard individual medley event.

Women’s swimming

The 2024–25 season saw the women’s swim team have a 7–8 record, though the team reached new heights once in championship competition. The team placed second at the RMAC championships, where captain and senior Tori Meklensek set a pool and RMAC record in the women’s 200 yard freestyle. Meklensek later won both the 500 yard and 1650 yard freestyle at the NCAA Division II Championships, where SFU placed seventh out of 38 point-scoring schools.

Indoor track and field

At the GNAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, SFU placed third in the women’s division and fifth in the men’s, with first place finishes from star senior Marie-Éloïse Leclair in the women’s 200m, the women’s 4x400m relay, and the women’s distance medley relay. At the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships, the Red Leafs placed eighth out of 73 teams in the women’s division.

Men’s wrestling

The Red Leafs men’s wrestling team had a passable result in the 2024–25 season overall, but only managed one win to six losses against RMAC competitors. The team went on to the NCAA Division II Super Regional, though did not advance to the national championship. Their highest result at the regional competition came from senior Magnus McCrackin, who placed fifth in the 157 lbs category.

Women’s wrestling

After a 2024–25 season that saw them accumulate only one loss, the Red Leafs women’s wrestling team went on to place second in the RMAC Women’s Wrestling Championships. The team placed third at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship (NCWWC) Region VIII Tournament, where redshirt juniors Paige Maher and Julia Richey scored first place in the 180 lbs and 207 lbs categories respectively. At the NCWWC National Championships, SFU placed 15th out of 49 schools in total match points earned.