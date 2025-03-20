Staying active when everything feels expensive

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer

Staying active on a regular basis is a major priority for me. Balancing work and student life can become even trickier when you add physical activity into the mix. It can often feel like adding another ball to juggle on top of an already packed act. As students, we’re already worried enough about finding the time or expenses to stay active. Fortunately, I’ve had the opportunity to keep myself active on a budget — here’s a list of a few cheaper alternatives for those who are interested in doing the same.

Minoru drop-ins

Minoru Centre for Active Living is one of the most dynamic areas, not just for fitness, but also for studying. If you live in Richmond or near a SkyTrain station (especially along the Canada Line), Minoru is quite accessible. Minoru is not only a few minutes walk from the Richmond Brighouse station, it also hosts many facilities. During the summer, you’ll catch plenty of people playing pickup soccer. They also have a 400m track and a library to do your work at, with both amenities free to use. Minoru also has one of the largest hot pools in the province. An $8 drop-in session gives you access to their upstairs gym and the pool, which also includes a sauna, steam room, cold plunge, and two large hot tubs. There is also a $65, 10-session pass for those who plan on coming more consistently. Aside from the pass, monthly payment plans are also available. Minoru is just one great example of a multifaceted community center; others that are similar include Guildford Recreation Centre, John Braithwhite Community Centre in North Vancouver, Kitsilano Community Centre, and Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby.

SFU intramural leagues

Organized sports are another crucial component of the fitness agenda; however, they can arguably be the most inaccessible. Team sports require equipment, management, and most importantly, people. While there are many leagues for sports in the Lower Mainland, some great options for SFU students are the school’s intramural leagues. If you’re paying tuition, then joining an intramural recreation league is free. You have the option to gather some friends and create your own team, or list yourself as a “free agent,” letting other teams consider you for their roster. Sports include futsal (indoor soccer), volleyball, and basketball. Students have the option to play competitively or for recreational purposes. These intramural leagues are great for if you are interested in trying out a new sport or getting back into an old hobby, especially since it’s covered in tuition. Intramural schedules can be found at sfu.ca/recreation.

Check out adultsplaysports.com for more options for recreational leagues.

Racquet sports/ volleyball with friends

For those interested in racquet sports, it can be difficult to find the right area to play. The hurdle of finding the proper space can be difficult to navigate, especially for those wanting to play squash or badminton. An option worth considering is gathering a group of friends and renting an indoor gym at a nearby community center. Each community center will vary in pricing and hours. For context, my friends and I rent an indoor space where we set up nets and play volleyball. This area is also ideal for badminton, and costs $11.65 for 45 minutes of rental time. My specific gym (South Arm Community Centre) allows for up to ten people to use the space at once, which means the more people we get, the cheaper the cost!

Some indoor court rental options include: Steveston Community Centre (Richmond), Bonsor Recreation Complex (Burnaby), Pinetree Community Centre (kʷikʷəƛ̓əm / Coquitlam), and Guildford Recreation Centre (Surrey).