Leaked audio files reveal controversial comments by an SFU lecturer last semester

By: Mason Mattu, News Writer

Content warning: Mentions and descriptions of anti-semitism, Islamophobia, and hate speech, mention of suicide.

In a recent post published to r/simonfraser, a Redditor posted leaked audio files of SFU computer science lecturer Steven Pearce making several threatening statements. These files were allegedly recorded on October 30, 2024 during a CMPT 276: Introduction to Software Engineering class. His statements in class regarded his support for a well-known Islamophobe and skepticism around climate change.

“When I go to England in January [ . . . ] I’ll be detained as a domestic terrorist because I supplied money to Tommy Robinson. I’ll let you all know about it — you can go out there and tell the administration that I’m a far-right Nazi, go on,” Pearce can be heard saying in the recording. According to the Georgetown University’s Bridge research initiative, Tommy Robinson is a British “anti-Muslim and anti-immigration activist” who is currently jailed. The Bridge Initiative also notes Robinson “believes Islam is a ‘disease’ and Muslims are invading Europe.” Pearce added, “I’m as moderate as I possibly can be. I am the most moderate pro-feminist, pro-woman, beotch.”

Pearce also questioned the current “understandings” surrounding climate change and climate models. When a student attempted to challenge Pearce, he asked if the student learned their information from their “Marxist professors” or CNN.

“If anybody puts me on social media, I will go after you legally and destroy your future.” — Steven Pearce, lecturer, SFU

“If anybody puts me on social media, I will go after you legally and destroy your future,” said Pearce. “I have an armada protecting me now.” As an armada is a “large group of warships,” Pearce might have been indicating he believes some sort of protection is bestowed upon him.

Alongside these audio files, the same Reddit user later posted a screenshot and short clip of Pearce holding a gun to his head during a Zoom lecture when COVID-19 forced classes online. The Peak reached out to the user for comment, but did not receive a response by the publication deadline and was unable to confirm the user’s identity. Another user in the comment section who allegedly attended the lecture said, “[If I recall correctly] it was a fake gun and he was talking about how he’s gonna end it cause he hated teaching online lectures so much.”

Last year, Pearce sent out an email to his students in CMPT 320 with the subject line, “My Statement on the Insanit [sic] of the Transgender Marxist Divide-and-Conquer Cultural Weapon.” In his message, he “urged students to ‘be brave and tell the truth’ in the face of ‘impending lies from the establishment, the Marxists, and their radicalized Red Army of naïve students who know virtually nothing about the world.’” Burnaby Now reported that the statement featured anti-trans and anti-feminist rhetoric. Pearce’s class was covered by a substitute during the university’s investigation. He will be teaching two classes this summer.

The Peak reached out to Pearce for a statement, but did not recieive a response by the publication deadline. The Peak also reached out to SFU for a statement. They were unable to provide information on the matter, citing “SFU is required to uphold the privacy protections set out in Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.”