No Other Land takes a haunting look at the horrors of Israeli occupation

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer

Content warning: mentions of genocide.

No Other Land had been on my watch list since the day I heard about it. The lack of distribution for this film has been frustrating, as there aren’t many theatres that want to show it, and the film is not on any major streaming sites. This highlights how important it is to have films like this available for anyone to see. I had the privilege of watching the documentary at the Middle East and North Africa film festival on January 30.

No Other Land tells the story of a Palestinian village, Masafer Yatta, documented by Palestinian Basel Arda and his friend, Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham. These two young men risk their lives to capture the injustices the community faces. Since the 1980s, the residents of Masafer Yata have lived under the constant threat of Israeli occupation, as the government has attempted to evict and displace the population to make the village a training zone for the Israeli army.

As I entered the theatre, I saw many people wearing keffiyehs, a garment that has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity. Before the film played, it was clear the subject matter demanded the utmost respect and compassion from the audience. Once the credits rolled, everyone was speechless. The absence of discussion was rooted in devastation — all that was audible were sniffles.

Without even needing to state it, this documentary highlights the often hidden truth of apartheid. You can debate all you want about what actions are just, but you cannot ignore the truth, especially when it’s all caught on camera. The camera is an important factor in this film. On many occasions, we hear the two filmmakers, as well as the village, say things like “we are recording you” or “make sure you are filming.” The documentary is more than just a film to them — it is their defence. The things residents of Masafer Yatta face could be heavily overlooked if it wasn’t for the camera and Arda’s efforts to capture the injustices.

“Instead of using excessive cuts, the film lets each moment unfold organically, often letting the camera linger on a detail or action while also ensuring we hear the words of resistance shouted by the Palestinians advocating for themselves.”

No Other Land breaks the conventions of documentary filmmaking. It is an expertly crafted work of real-time footage. Interview components are substituted for conversations taking place while the camera is turned on. We get more from the film by simply seeing the people caught on footage, living their lives and existing. From the opening shot, it establishes a haunting context, making every moment of it feel urgent, even when it’s just a shot of people eating and conversing. The dread is inescapable. Through the tenacious hand-held footage, the film heightens the viewer’s perception of the reality. Instead of using excessive cuts, it lets each moment unfold organically, often letting the camera linger on a detail or action while also ensuring we hear the words of resistance shouted by the Palestinians advocating for themselves.

The relationship between the two filmmakers also displays an important dynamic. Abraham represents the outsider peering into the injustice. He represents the audience. He is shocked, horrified, and angry. On the other hand, Arda has become almost numb to his reality. He is unable to escape the violent oppression he and his community are subjected to. Abraham and Arda live two different lives, but once they intersect, the truth becomes more clear.

No Other Land is more than just technical brilliance or a powerful story, but also a vital work of truthful reporting. It is an essential work of documentary media that gives us a first-hand look into the ethnic cleansing faced by Palestinian communities, and allows these communities to show the world the horrors they face. Instead of being a film that presents a hopeless premise, it is one that uses the medium to resist. What is documented is not just oppression, but also a fight. The people of Masafer Yatta refuse to give up. Most importantly, they remind us our attention is important.

The VIFF Centre, located near the Yaletown-Roundhouse SkyTrain station, is currently screening the film until February 25. Book tickets here. You can also catch it at the Rio Theatre on February 28.