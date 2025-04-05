SFUtile Facts

By: C Icart, Humour Editor and Kaja Antic, Sports Writer
Questions
- What did staff find in the SFU Reflecting Pond when they cleaned it out in 2008?
- What was SFU’s first mascot?
- According to Wikipedia, what was the 22nd busiest airport in Canada by passenger traffic in 2024?
- What is former Canadian soccer team coach John Herdman’s signature coaching move?
- What is the one deadly thing you can take out of the Bennett Library?
- In 2012, Ljudmila Petrovic and David Dyck wrote about stuff they hated for The Peak. What were the two things they named?
- What Metro Vancouver golf course is the former site of a popular racetrack?
- What is the name of the song the following lyrics belong to? “Payless is where you start / you pass a bench where old men fart / just walk inside and take a chance / there’s five stores there for plus sized pants.”
- Also in 2012 (don’t ask, just get on the throwback express bus I’m driving right now), the BC Liberals launched an ad campaign that oozed “stop buying avocado toast if you want to buy a home” energy. What was their slogan?
Answers
- They found “two pairs of glasses, three hockey pucks, a hearing aid, a ‘really boring’ diary, two cellphones, a five-pin bowling ball, some liquor bottles and a sodden copy of the Thomas Hardy novel Tess Of The D’Urbervilles with an inscription that read: ‘She should have kicked him in the strawberries.’”
- The SFU gorilla. This unaffiliated mascot hyped up fans of the Clan for over a decade before McFogg hit the scene.
- Comox Valley.
- Using drones to spy on opponents.
- Asbestos.
- Drinking out of glass jars and people with two last names.
- Westwood Plateau. The Westwood Motorsport Park was Canada’s “first permanent, purpose-built road racing facility” and was open from 1959–90.
- Kingsgate Mall Tribute. A banger.
- “Hipster is not a real job.”