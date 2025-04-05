SFUtile Facts

By: C Icart, Humour Editor and Kaja Antic, Sports Writer

Questions

What did staff find in the SFU Reflecting Pond when they cleaned it out in 2008?

What was SFU’s first mascot?

According to Wikipedia, what was the 22 nd busiest airport in Canada by passenger traffic in 2024?

What is former Canadian soccer team coach John Herdman’s signature coaching move?

What is the one deadly thing you can take out of the Bennett Library ?

In 2012, Ljudmila Petrovic and David Dyck wrote about stuff they hated for The Peak. What were the two things they named?

What Metro Vancouver golf course is the former site of a popular racetrack?

What is the name of the song the following lyrics belong to? “Payless is where you start / you pass a bench where old men fart / just walk inside and take a chance / there’s five stores there for plus sized pants.”