This week at SFU

All the athletic action from March 4 – 10

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Away Games

Thursday, March 7–Saturday, March 9: women’s basketball at the conference championships

Entering the tournament as the fifth seed

Lost last season in the opening round to Central Washington, 88–62

Friday, March 8: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 11:00 a.m.

Game one of day one’s doubleheader

First game against a conference opponent this season

Friday, March 8: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m.

Final game of day one’s doubleheader

Lost all four games to Northwest Nazarene last season

Friday, March 8–Saturday, March 9: women’s wrestling at the national championship

SFU placed second at the regional tournament

Junior Maddie Mackenzie won her 116-pound weight class, sophomore Victoria Seal won her 123-pound weight class, and junior Marquesis Haintz won her 130-pound weight class

Saturday, March 9: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 11:00 a.m.

At the time of writing, sophomore Cassidy Affeldt leads the team in home runs with three

On average, SFU outscores their opponent by 10 runs in the first inning

Saturday, March 9: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m.

At the time of writing, senior Megan Duclos is tied in fourth for the conference lead in hits

Final game against Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) this regular season

Sunday, March 10: track and field at the Div. II indoor championships

Men’s team finished fifth and women’s team finished third at the conference championships

Then-sophomore Marie-Éloïse Leclair placed fifth in the women’s 200-metre to become the highest-placing conference athlete in that event. She also placed seventh in the 60-metr e , becoming the conference’s first athlete to sprint in that event’s final