This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Away Games
Thursday, March 7–Saturday, March 9: women’s basketball at the conference championships
- Entering the tournament as the fifth seed
- Lost last season in the opening round to Central Washington, 88–62
Friday, March 8: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 11:00 a.m.
- Game one of day one’s doubleheader
- First game against a conference opponent this season
Friday, March 8: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m.
- Final game of day one’s doubleheader
- Lost all four games to Northwest Nazarene last season
Friday, March 8–Saturday, March 9: women’s wrestling at the national championship
- SFU placed second at the regional tournament
- Junior Maddie Mackenzie won her 116-pound weight class, sophomore Victoria Seal won her 123-pound weight class, and junior Marquesis Haintz won her 130-pound weight class
Saturday, March 9: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 11:00 a.m.
- At the time of writing, sophomore Cassidy Affeldt leads the team in home runs with three
- On average, SFU outscores their opponent by 10 runs in the first inning
Saturday, March 9: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m.
- At the time of writing, senior Megan Duclos is tied in fourth for the conference lead in hits
- Final game against Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) this regular season
Sunday, March 10: track and field at the Div. II indoor championships
- Men’s team finished fifth and women’s team finished third at the conference championships
- Then-sophomore Marie-Éloïse Leclair placed fifth in the women’s 200-metre to become the highest-placing conference athlete in that event. She also placed seventh in the 60-metre, becoming the conference’s first athlete to sprint in that event’s final