This week at SFU

SFU track runner Marie Éloïse Leclair smiling at the camera on track
PHOTO: Wilson Wong / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Away Games 

Thursday, March 7–Saturday, March 9: women’s basketball at the conference championships 

  • Entering the tournament as the fifth seed 
  • Lost last season in the opening round to Central Washington, 88–62

Friday, March 8: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 11:00 a.m. 

  • Game one of day one’s doubleheader 
  • First game against a conference opponent this season 

Friday, March 8: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m. 

  • Final game of day one’s doubleheader 
  • Lost all four games to Northwest Nazarene last season 

Friday, March 8–Saturday, March 9: women’s wrestling at the national championship 

Saturday, March 9: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 11:00 a.m. 

  • At the time of writing, sophomore Cassidy Affeldt leads the team in home runs with three
  • On average, SFU outscores their opponent by 10 runs in the first inning 

Saturday, March 9: softball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m. 

  • At the time of writing, senior Megan Duclos is tied in fourth for the conference lead in hits
  • Final game against Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) this regular season 

Sunday, March 10: track and field at the Div. II indoor championships

  • Men’s team finished fifth and women’s team finished third at the conference championships 
  • Then-sophomore Marie-Éloïse Leclair placed fifth in the women’s 200-metre to become the highest-placing conference athlete in that event. She also placed seventh in the 60-metre, becoming the conference’s first athlete to sprint in that event’s final

