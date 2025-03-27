Hidden Gems: Budget-friendly bites

A restaurant with a large window and outdoor seating area. The red storefront sign says “Taqueria Playa Tropical Mexican and Restaurant” printed in yellow.
PHOTO: Amirul Anirban / The Peak

By: Izzy Cheung, Arts & Culture Editor

photo of front entrance of Frying Pan at 1101 Denman St., Vancouver
PHOTO: Amirul Anirban / The Peak

Frying Pan 
1101 Denman St., Vancouver 
Open Sunday–Thursday 11:30 a.m.–9:00 p.m. and Friday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. 

With a physical restaurant on Denman St. and a food truck on Burrard St. or at various markets, Frying Pan is known for their moist chicken coated with a deliciously crispy batter. Their cuisine can be best described as Korean-fusion, with tacos, rice bowls, and more appearing on their menu. Every day from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., as part of their happy hour deal, their hot crunch chicken sandwich is $8.99. Even without happy hour, you can still grab one of their juicy chicken sandwiches for under $15.

Photo of House of Dosas location at 1391 Kingsway, Vancouver
PHOTO: Amirul Anirban / The Peak

House of Dosas

1391 Kingsway, Vancouver
Open 24/7 

1724 152 St., Surrey 
Open Tuesday–Friday 5:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. and Saturday–Monday 12:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

1188 Davie St., Vancouver 
Open 24/7 

With arguably the most budget-friendly meal on this list, as well as the most widespread presence throughout the Lower Mainland, House of Dosas can be found in both Vancouver and Surrey. They have specials almost every weekday at their locations on Kingsway and 152 St., with their best being their Monday dosa deal. For $5.99, you’ll get a delicious dosa accompanied with tasty sambar, coconut, and tomato chutneys. Coming on a different weekday? No worries! House of Dosas’ specials from Tuesday to Friday are still under $15. 

Photo of The kitchen dada sushi bar & grill at 2535 Alma St., Vancouver
PHOTO: Amirul Anirban / The Peak

the kitchen dada sushi bar & grill 
2535 Alma St., Vancouver 
Open Wednesday–Monday 11:00 a.m.–9:30 p.m. 

You’ll have to pay a bit of attention to get this meal deal, as the kitchen dada has a $10 take-out special that changes daily. These $10 meals can vary from grilled chicken teriyaki donburis accompanied by gyozas and miso soup to deep-fried sous-vide chicken and deep-fried prawn burritos. Keep an eye on their Instagram (@thekitchendada) for their daily meal deals! 

Taqueria Playa Tropical 
334 6th St., New Westminster  
Open 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. every day

A 13-year-old establishment serving up delicious Mexican food and daily deals, Taqueria Playa Tropical is a must-try for those who find themselves in the New Westminster area. Every weekday has a lunch special to offer — $12 tostadas on Mondays, $11 quesadillas on Wednesdays, $10 tortes on Thursdays . . . the choice is yours! Even if you happen to come on a day without a deal, you can easily fill up on their $3 tacos

