Hidden Gems: Budget-friendly bites

By: Izzy Cheung, Arts & Culture Editor

Frying Pan

1101 Denman St., Vancouver

Open Sunday–Thursday 11:30 a.m.–9:00 p.m. and Friday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

With a physical restaurant on Denman St. and a food truck on Burrard St. or at various markets, Frying Pan is known for their moist chicken coated with a deliciously crispy batter. Their cuisine can be best described as Korean-fusion, with tacos, rice bowls, and more appearing on their menu. Every day from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., as part of their happy hour deal, their hot crunch chicken sandwich is $8.99. Even without happy hour, you can still grab one of their juicy chicken sandwiches for under $15.

House of Dosas

1391 Kingsway, Vancouver

Open 24/7

1724 152 St., Surrey

Open Tuesday–Friday 5:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. and Saturday–Monday 12:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

1188 Davie St., Vancouver

Open 24/7

With arguably the most budget-friendly meal on this list, as well as the most widespread presence throughout the Lower Mainland, House of Dosas can be found in both Vancouver and Surrey. They have specials almost every weekday at their locations on Kingsway and 152 St., with their best being their Monday dosa deal. For $5.99, you’ll get a delicious dosa accompanied with tasty sambar, coconut, and tomato chutneys. Coming on a different weekday? No worries! House of Dosas’ specials from Tuesday to Friday are still under $15.

the kitchen dada sushi bar & grill

2535 Alma St., Vancouver

Open Wednesday–Monday 11:00 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

You’ll have to pay a bit of attention to get this meal deal, as the kitchen dada has a $10 take-out special that changes daily. These $10 meals can vary from grilled chicken teriyaki donburis accompanied by gyozas and miso soup to deep-fried sous-vide chicken and deep-fried prawn burritos. Keep an eye on their Instagram (@thekitchendada) for their daily meal deals!

Taqueria Playa Tropical

334 6th St., New Westminster

Open 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. every day

A 13-year-old establishment serving up delicious Mexican food and daily deals, Taqueria Playa Tropical is a must-try for those who find themselves in the New Westminster area. Every weekday has a lunch special to offer — $12 tostadas on Mondays, $11 quesadillas on Wednesdays, $10 tortes on Thursdays . . . the choice is yours! Even if you happen to come on a day without a deal, you can easily fill up on their $3 tacos.