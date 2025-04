By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer

In his free time, to decompress for the capitalist machine, our favourite comic protagonist Stix the Burnt Out Candle likes to play a version of pictionary where he draws pictures, and has his friends guess the hidden messages. Can you guess what Stix is doing in these self portraits?

Answers

Radicalizing the young Dreaming about a revolution Admiring his rake Writing a manifesto Raging against the machine Cutting a disappointing birthday cake