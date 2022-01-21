COVID-19 spike postpones basketball and hockey games

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

After opting out of the 2020–21 season, basketball at SFU was finally in full swing for the first time in a year. While the women’s team have travelled south to face competition for most of their season, the men’s team enjoyed a home-court advantage, beating rival UBC for the Buchanan Cup.

When the women’s team was able to play their first in-home game, the men had their Idaho and Washington games postponed. SFU Athletics posted a statement by the GNAC, addressing the postponement of the games, identifying health and safety protocols for SFU’s team as the reason. They have yet to be rescheduled. Closures for the men’s team didn’t stop there. Both of their home games on January 6 against Alaska and January 8 against Alaska Anchorage were postponed. The men’s team last played on December 7.

SFU’s hockey team, who play off-campus at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre in Burnaby, have also been battling recent surges in Omicron cases. The team’s January 7 game, their first matchup against UBC in 12 years, was postponed until further notice. With seven varsity sports seeing action in the new year — including the season start for the track and softball team — more postponements may be expected.

Current SFU COVID-19 protocols require proof of vaccination and masks for indoor sporting events for guests and for players, staff, and media personnel. No additional protocols have been put in place. Home games are live-streamed and can be accessed through the SFU Athletics Youtube channel.

SFU’s Recreation facility is still open. Drop-ins are still not permitted. Students can book a session through the Recreation portal, more details about reserving a session can be found here. The Aquatic Centre re-opened on January 10. The Squash and Racquetball courts, Climbing Wall, and Fitness Centre have a projected reopening date of January 24. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for those 12 and older. Proof of vaccination is not required for indoor youth programs (which can include those 21 and younger). The trial week, scheduled for January 17–21, has been cancelled.