Monday Music: African gospel

By: Nercya Kalino, Staff Writer

As a Christian, worship through music is one of the ways I connect with God. Here are African gospel songs that get me in the mindset of praise and help me overcome my challenges. I hope the powerful vocals and soulful instrumentals bring peace to your week, whether you’re Christian or not.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Obinasom” by Mercy Chinwo

Photo credit: EeZee Conceptz

Alt text: Satisfied Mercy Chinwo album cover

This song popped up in my recommendations and I’ve loved it ever since. Chinwo’s powerful voice, which is overlapped in harmonies at times, and the rhythmic percussion produce a positive vibration that you feel in your body. With a voice like hers, it’s no wonder Chinwo won Nigerian Idol in 2012. On top of this, her spiritual lyrics never fail to lift my mood, especially, “See the way you love me,” and “You carry my matter for your head.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“There is a place” by Nathaniel Bassey

Photo credit: NATHANIEL BASSEY MUSIC

Alt text: The King is Coming Nathaniel Bassey album cover

Some days I feel tired of life. Bassey’s uplifting voice, the call and response between him and the choir, and the inspiring instrumentals in this song help me push through. Bassey carries emotions in his voice, which are impossible not to feel. This song is perfect for giving me strength in the morning to face my day and I get excited to listen to this song as an optimistic reminder of God’s love for me.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Congratulations” by Ada Ehi feat Buchi

Photo credit: FreeNation INC

Alt text: Born of God Ada Eh album cover

When I face trials that may leave me feeling saddened by the world, this song reminds me there is a time in my near future when I’ll see the glory of God. The song combines a subtle traditional in-church gospel with modern production, while Ehi sings, “I told you with Christ say you can never lose.” If you’re Christian, I hope these lyrics touch you the way they’ve touched me.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Excess love” by Mercy Chinwo

Photo credit: EeZee Conceptz

Alt text: The Cross, my gaze, Mercy Chinwo album cover

This song will bring me tears especially in the times I feel as though I can’t fully love myself. I personally love this song because as I live through my life, I am strengthened by Jesus’ love for me. As the instrumentals and uplifting lyrics ring in my mind all day, my spirit is filled with peace and joy.