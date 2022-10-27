BC needs better backcountry education

By: Olivia Visser, Opinions Editor

Outdoor recreation is steadily growing in popularity. Due to business closures and social distancing restrictions during COVID-19, BC’s regional parks saw a 61% increase in use in 2020. More people enjoying outdoor spaces is arguably a positive change, so long as everyone does their part to protect themselves, their travel partners, and the land they walk on. This isn’t always the case, and sometimes miscommunication ends in conflict or danger.

Group hiking continues to be the first choice among many outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking clubs, like the few at SFU and the many casual groups on Facebook, are home to thousands of members. While these groups are an excellent opportunity for new hikers, care must be taken from all sides to ensure everyone knows their capabilities and feels prepared.

Last week, a BC woman joined a hike in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest organized through a local Facebook group. She told CityNews that group members left her behind while she struggled to keep up, and she ended up continuing by herself. The woman said she left feeling as though the group was “very elitist” while admitting she wasn’t an avid hiker and should have done more research on the trail beforehand.

The article covering the situation was updated shortly after publication to include the trip organizer’s response. Apparently, the organizer said they “waited for everyone to catch up” at the endpoint and “took multiple breaks.” They said the woman was told she could stop at any point and they would catch up with her on the way down, but she insisted on continuing the ascent alone after they had finished.

Whether due to true elitism or poor communication, group conflict is surprisingly common. Hiking deep into the backcountry with strangers is not something to be taken lightly. Every group should have a thorough discussion of each person’s comfort and abilities beforehand, and what to do should anyone find themselves unable to continue. Hikers who overstate their comfort levels must understand the danger this may put on the entire team. Likewise, those who don’t properly assess members’ experience levels are creating unnecessary risk. Search and rescue (SAR) incidents in the backcountry are a daily occurrence in BC. 2021 saw nearly 2,000 rescues conducted across the province.

These scenarios highlight a need for better backcountry education in BC. Seeing as SAR teams are breaking rescue records each year, there seems to be a disconnect between people’s knowledge about safe outdoor recreation and their desire to explore the backcountry. BC AdventureSmart, an organization started by the BC SAR Association, made a recent Facebook post about group dynamics. They highlighted the need for pre-trip discussions about topics such as “what ifs,” expectations, and gear familiarity. They also suggested hiring a guide or joining an established hiking club if you’re unsure about your ability to navigate a specific trail.

We shouldn’t prioritize completing trails at the expense of our companions’ well-being. We also shouldn’t rush into dangerous situations that may be beyond our experience levels. Everyone starts somewhere, and many local organizations, such as BC AdventureSmart and BC Mountaineering Club, aim to support those new to hiking, climbing, and winter sports. Guide companies like Vancouver Mountain Guides and Mountain Skills Academy also offer professional training for those wanting to expand their skill sets.