Monday Music: Vibing in the thrift store

By: Jerrica Zabala, SFU Student

You walk into your favourite clothing store and there it is — the section with the beautiful red tags marking things as 30–50% off. You’ve already had an exceptional thrifting day with one-of-a-kind finds, and the sale section is popping too. You’re there for at least an hour. Your head unintentionally nods up and down to epic sounds of — oh my god, this dad shirt is $6. Later, you get home happy with your purchases but you feel like something’s missing: the bops you forgot to Shazam while shopping.

“Boring Again” by Luna Li (featuring Jay Som)

Photo Credit: Luna Li Music, Inc.

Do you ever feel overstimulated with all the colours and lights when you’re shopping? Well, close your eyes and let your body ground itself to the sounds of Luna Li. This dream pop song mixes harmonic vocals and a lovely melody to get you out of that shopping funk. My favourite lines are, “I see my future is bright / Just wanna see the sunlight / I hold a piece and watch the day go by / With all my friends by my side.” These endearing lyrics remind us to hold our friends close when life is unpredictable, especially in times of questionable fashion tastes.

“Super Stars” by Yves Tumor

Photo Credit: Warp Records

A groovy hidden gem, this song makes you want to vanish into the bass line and seductive vocals. Yves Tumor is the unspoken parallel to Prince in our generation. “Girl, I can’t quit you, you’re my super, my super star.” This hook certainly describes my love-hate relationship with outdated fashion patterns. Plaid, I can’t quit you — you’re my superstar. This song is hot and certainly playing at that thrift shop you gatekeep.

“Up With The Jones” by Bahamas

Photo Credit: Brushfire Records/Universal

Released in 2020, Bahamian singer Afie Jurvanen said, “It’s pretty easy to get caught up in consumer culture.” The song, with lyrics that convey society’s struggle with consumerism, makes you feel good about your thrifty finds: “My second home, your student loan / And every year I got myself a brand new phone / Can’t do without, don’t have the nerve / I tell myself that these are things that I deserve.” The beats to this song elevate your mood as you sift through racks of flowered shirts and good-as-new skateboard decks.

“Evian” by GoldLink (featuring PinkPantheress, Rizloski, & Rax)

Photo Credit: Squaaash Club/RCA Records

Just like ice cold water, “Evian” is a refreshing, modern take on UK garage sound. This song mimics the vibrations of 90s electronic music and its addictive beat definitely makes you feel some type of way. If sunglasses were a song, this would be it. Imagine yourself striking a pose in the dressing room and blowing a kiss to the angled mirrors in your new fit. Perfection.