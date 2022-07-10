Lower mainland Pride events to celebrate queerness

By: Olivia Visser, Staff Writer

Pride month is officially over, but July and August are home to Vancouver Pride Week and a multitude of queer community events. Whether you’re a regular LGBTQIA2S+ event attendee or brand new to the scene, you’re sure to find something you’ll enjoy in this list of Pride festivities!

Movie Screening: Someone Like Me

If you’re unable to attend in-person events, the Co-operative Housing Federation of BC is hosting a free online screening of the documentary film Someone Like Me. Directed by Sean Horlor and Steve J. Adams, Someone Like Me follows the story of a gay asylum seeker from Uganda who finds support from members of Vancouver’s queer community. This is an online event, so it will be live-streamed through a link sent to registered guests. The National Film Board describes the film as “revealing how in a world where one must constantly fight for the right to exist, survival itself becomes a victory.”

The trailer and film have trigger warnings for homophobia and violence.

When: August 4, 6:00 p.m.–7:45 p.m.

Where: Online, registration via Eventbrite

Sunset Beach Festival

In addition to Vancouver’s iconic annual Pride parade, Vancouver Pride Society is also hosting its sunset beach festival on July 31. Taking place along the beautiful backdrop of Í7iy̓el̓shn Sunset Beach, this is an opportunity to browse an artisan market, listen to live music, watch drag performances, and more. Masks are “strongly encouraged” at the event and will be provided at the Vancouver Pride tent to those who need one. The Sunset Beach Festival page also has a schedule for an accessible shuttle for those with mobility needs, and also offers ASL interpretation, disability seating, and a low-sensory tent. No registration is required.

When: July 31, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Where: 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

New West Pride and Richmond Pride

Although some cities like Surrey and Coquitlam have already had their Pride festivals and events in June, other Metro Vancouver cities host their own Pride events in July and August. This year, the New West Pride 2022 Street Festival returns on August 13, taking over Columbia St. from New West Station to Columbia Station. In previous years, they’ve featured a main stage with performances, as well as vendors from Columbia businesses. Richmond Pride Week is happening during the last week of July with a great roster of events including Printmaking for Pride. Hosted by artists Edward Fu-Chen Juan and Jade Balogh-Callow, attendees are encouraged to bring their own art materials to create a “Wall of Pride” that symbolizes “strength, endurance, and perseverance.” No registration is required, but you must show up before 3:30 p.m.

When: August 13, 3:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. (New West Pride Street Festival), July 23, 11:00 a.m.–4:00p.m. (Printmaking for Pride)

Where: Columbia St. (New West Pride), Richmond Cultural Centre Plaza (Printmaking for Pride)

Burnaby Pride Festival and Pride BBQ in the Park

Burnaby Pride is hosting its fifth annual pride festival on July 23. This event takes place in Burnaby Civic Square and will feature live music, drag, comedy, and vendor booths. Burnaby Pride gives a few examples from their 2019 Pride events on accessibility such as disability-specific volunteers, digital events, ASL interpretation, and an accessibility table. No registration is required for this community event!

For those looking for a more relaxed experience, Burnaby Pride is also putting together a Pride barbeque at Lobley Park. A choice of meat, vegetarian, or Halal food will be offered to guests, and everything is free! There will also be a live performance from Burnaby-based vocalist Kaya, a queer woman of colour who creates soul, jazz, and indie-pop music. There is a registration page on Eventbrite, but Burnaby Pride says you can also just walk in.

When: July 23, 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. (Burnaby Pride), July 9, 2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. (Pride BBQ)

Where: Civic Square, Burnaby (Burnaby Pride), Lobley Park, Burnaby (Pride BBQ)