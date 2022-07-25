Bukola Balogun’s storytelling transcends traditional music genres

By: Isabella Urbani, Staff Writer

It’s been one year since the release of local talent Bukola Balogun’s debut EP, The Chronicles of a Teenage Mind. The SFU student was hailed by CBC as “one of the top 10 soulful female artists” during their 2020 Searchlight competition. She also had the opportunity to work alongside Grammy Award and JUNO Award winning producers for her EP. Since then, Balogun said she learned to take the reins more on projects, including more risks musically, finding her sound, and trusting her vision.

Balogun began her music career when she was just nine years old and emerged on the scene in 2018 with her first big performance at The Roxy. Just over a month later, Balogun was a performer at the JUNO Awards pre-show and she quickly garnered the attention of the local and national music scene.

Balogun draws a lot of inspiration from combining a trio of sounds: jazz, ‘90s/early 2000s R&B, and acoustic soul.

“I’ve really admired artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Tiana Major9, H.E.R., and Summer Walker,” Balogun shared. “Their ability to incorporate the guitar into their songs in such a fresh way has inspired a lot of the newer music I’m creating right now.” When it comes to crafting her own music, the guitar is an “essential part” of her music. Jazz chords and harmonies are also a must for Balogun as she is a fan of jazz chord progressions.

However, when it comes to the future, Balogun is looking to tap into afrobeat. Listeners may get a chance to experience this shift this summer when Balogun will release what she’s referred to as her favourite song. When it comes to her music, Balogun hopes that listeners can appreciate all the elements individually that make up a song. “From the melody, to the lyrics, to the vocal delivery. All the parts of the song help to tell the story.

“I think what sets me apart from other musicians is honestly me, if that makes sense. The way I play guitar, coupled with my musical influences, my writing and singing style makes me unique,” said Balogun, admitting this has been a lesson she learned along the way. “It took me a while to realize that by being true to myself, I am different from other musicians because no one else can be me, but me.”

Balogun’s opening track on her debut EP, “Dear Diary Lessons,” is a testament to coming of age, opening with a near two minute monologue about how the singer perceived herself from childhood to her teenage years. This included understanding that love isn’t always a two-way street, finding her own “armour,” and coming to embrace the way she looks instead of “altering her mannerisms” and appearance for others’ approval.

What stood out most to me after a full listen through the EP is how it makes you want to dance gleefully. Although each song is unique, it’s clear how Balogun pays homage to various artists. When I listen to her song “Fight For Me,” I feel the same uncontrollable smile creep onto my face as I do when I hear Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On.” When I listen to Balogun’s most streamed song “I Am Enough,” I hear the incredible harmonies that made bands like Destiny’s Child and TLC so likable.

Balogun makes challenging topics, like self-worth, into music beautifully crafted for the ears. Her storytelling effortlessly translates into song, aided by the smooth jazz and R&B backing tracks. Somehow, it feels like more than music. It feels like sitting down with a friend and having a soulful conversation — chronicling the inner workings of a teenage heart.

You can find out more about Balogun by heading to her website or listening to her music.