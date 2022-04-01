Perfect Fit: Picnic essentials

By: Hannah Kazemi, Peak Associate

As we start to see warmer temperatures again, there’s no better way to spend your time than in the sun. Here are my favourite items for the perfect picnic — get outside and soak in that Vitamin D!

Tote bags

Do as the cool kids do and get yourself a tote bag (or four). They come in so many colours and patterns, depending on where you buy them from. A tote bag is the perfect addition to any outfit, especially now that farmer’s markets are starting up again — they match the aesthetic perfectly. Vancouver-based brand Tentree has a couple for $25, and each purchase plants 10 trees. What more could you ask for?

A light jacket à la Miss Congeniality

Hang up your Super Puff, friends. Spring weather calls for light layers. Opt for something thin to layer on top of a T-shirt or light sweater, and maybe consider something waterproof as well — we do live in Raincouver after all. I love a lighter colour for spring, so keep an eye out for neutrals like beige or cream to incorporate some brightness into your outfit. Thrift stores are great places to look for pieces like this. The options are endless!

Reusable water bottle

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! I bring a water bottle with me everywhere, especially as the weather starts to heat up. When I have my tote bag with me, it’s so easy to throw it in there and go — that way you’re always prepared and don’t have to keep spending money on bottled water. I’m obsessed with the one from local brand Okay To Rest. It’s currently sold out, but be on the lookout for its return. The best part about reusable water bottles like these is that they last forever!

Snacks!

Whether you’re catching up with friends or studying outdoors, snacks are required, especially when you’re spending all day in the sun. My favourite is an apple with chocolate peanut butter from Vancouver-based company Mumgry. Or, if you want an even sweeter treat, check out BAK’D Cookies at a farmer’s market or pop-up around Metro Vancouver. While you’re at it, grab drinks from a local coffee shop! The iced Hawaiian latté from Honolulu Coffee has been my go-to lately.