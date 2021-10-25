Monday Music: Songs for potion brewing

By: Michelle Young, Copy Editor

October — the month of goblins, ghouls, and ghosts. As someone who almost exclusively read fantasy novels as a kid, I like to think of this season as something magical, rather than scary. For those of you who also like to feel suspenseful, I have the perfect blend of magic and mystery to quench your thirst for thrills.

“Dreaming” by Bruno Coulais

From my favourite autumn film, Coraline, this track feels like a long set of nails slowly running through your hair. The slow humming, children’s choir, and toy percussion makes for an eerie blend of enchanted and sinister sounds. Chants in a made-up language also make this piece all the more haunting, which provides an atmospheric beginning to your crisp, fall morning.

“Kill The Clown” by Sóley

This song begins with slow rolling piano chords echoing onto one another. Sóley’s soft voice coos into the piece, fusing with percussion. Vocals rise into a beautiful crescendo for a chilling chorus about unfair clowns. Off the album We Sink, Sóley’s sound is the perfect backdrop for any old Victorian house.

“Magban Alvó” by The Moon and The Nightspirit

Kicking off with a mesmerizing blend of gentle voices and soft strings, “Magban Alvó” quickly turns dramatic with a cacophony of heavy drums. This track captures the feeling of urgently running through a forest barefoot — soil between your toes. The Moon and The Nightspirit fuel all of my faerie fantasies with their nymph-like discography, creating the perfect mystical soundtrack for your otherworldly experiences.

“Incertus” by Yuki Kajiura

Twinkly and magical, “Incertus” is composed by the iconic Yuki Kajiura, known for her fantasy scores. This piece dances the line between dreamy and nightmarish, creating a bewitching song made of light piano and music box style percussion. Setting the scene for witches and magical girls, the track emcompasses all things supernatural.

“Sicilienne in G Minor, Op. 78” by Gabriel Fauré

Made up of piano and violin, this classic piece is elegant and graceful, with a hint of secrecy and darkness. Like a riddle hidden in an old library, it is what’s buried underneath that makes the track enticing. “Sicilienne” sounds pleasant enough — but the minor notes create a sense of underlying sadness that embodies tragedy.